And Ben. Which he's hopefully getting now. But it's too early to tell if he will change. He should have stayed dead the first time but for someone to kill as many people as he has and when I say kill they were murders not accidental. HO seem to be obsessed with him but he’d have definitely been long gone had he been on another soap. A once great character that’s now a joke.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO