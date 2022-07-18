￼Fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian

Unable to wait for ambulances, Los Angeles County lifeguards transported multiple critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters. Typically, ambulances would transport victims to awaiting helicopters. However, because of extended wait times, the Los Angeles County Fire Department decided to put the victims in the back of the lifeguards' pickup trucks. The department said that one ambulance was an estimated 50 minutes away. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition. The crash forced officials to close both directions of Kanan Dume Road for two hours.

MALIBU, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO