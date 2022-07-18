Report: LaMelo Ball officially switches jersey number to #1

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The time has finally come for LaMelo Ball.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball has changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 1 ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Ball, who wore No. 1 his entire life prior to being drafted in 2020, had to settle for No. 2 when he first joined the Hornets due to teammate Malik Monk wearing No. 1.

Last summer, Ball attempted to switch his number after the departure of Monk but missed the deadline to do so, leaving him stuck with No. 2 for one more season.

In exit interviews following this past season, LaMelo stated that he “ain’t supposed to wear No. 2 ever again” in his life.

Well, the Hornets All-Star was granted his wish.

