Cupertino has delivered some fantastic laptops over the last couple of years. The company made an amazing decision by ditching Intel’s processors in favor of its proprietary chipsets, which led to the launch of some of the best MacBooks on the market. And the best part is that Apple’s more potent MacBook Pro models are now even more exciting, as they have received some attractive discounts that will help you save up to $250 on your new laptop.

