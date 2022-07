As hard as it has been to find ammunition for the past couple of years, I have to admit my surprise to read that gun sales across the country have severely dropped. In an article I read from westcentralsbest.com, I discovered that in June of 2022, there were 2,570,608 gun sales nationally. In June 2021, across the country, there were 3,054,726 gun sales. If my math serves me right, that is just under a 16% drop for just this one month.

