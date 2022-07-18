Nintendo and shows off their giant LEGO Bowser ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and telco giant BT. The entities had revealed a premium sports venture in May, for the U.K. and Ireland. The planned 50-50 joint venture would see BT Sport transferred to Warner Bros. Discovery, meaning that BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. are operated together. The venture will have one of the most extensive portfolios of premium sports rights including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams featuring the...

BUSINESS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO