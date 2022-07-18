ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nintendo and shows off their giant LEGO Bowser ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2022

GoNintendo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last week, Nintendo and LEGO announced that they were bringing a massive LEGO Bowser to San Diego Comic-Con. They teased that the giant LEGO Bowser would stand over 14 feet tall, and was built using over 660k...

gonintendo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery-BT Joint Venture Approved by U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has approved the joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery and telco giant BT. The entities had revealed a premium sports venture in May, for the U.K. and Ireland. The planned 50-50 joint venture would see BT Sport transferred to Warner Bros. Discovery, meaning that BT Sport and Eurosport U.K. are operated together. The venture will have one of the most extensive portfolios of premium sports rights including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, the Premier League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, tennis Grand Slams featuring the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy