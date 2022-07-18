ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bread N' Pan Cafeteria

By Ryan Pfeffer
 3 days ago
Little River has never really been known as a hotspot for Cuban food, but if you’re in need of a simple, tasty pan con bistec, a proper cafecito, and...

The Infatuation

Pizzeria Panina

Pizzeria Panina is an aggressively likable place, and it’s where you’ll find some of the best pizza in Ridgewood. The small dining room—which tends to stay packed—has checkered floors, soft lighting, and a bay-window nook to sit in up front. If there’s a wait, the manager might pour you a complimentary glass of wine to sip on while you listen to a retro soundtrack and smell the fresh espresso being made behind the bar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Infatuation

Vineapple Cafe

Vineapple is the kind of neighborhood joint that you’d actually factor into your real estate decisions. The food here is homey and Italian-ish, as embodied by the prosciutto-stuffed breakfast burrito. On weekdays, they keep a whole section of tables reserved for folks who want to post up with their laptops, so you won’t feel like you’re intruding if you use their space as a satellite office. We love the cold brew slushie, which is blended with a touch of oat milk and simple syrup, as an afternoon pick-me-up. They also serve full menus for dinner and brunch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Thai Curry Pizza & Thai Food

At Thai Curry Pizza in Long Beach, you'll encounter pies that sound wrong in theory, but taste extremely right in practice. Alongside takeout staples like papaya salad and pad see ew, this strip mall spot offers Italian-Thai mashups like tom yum and curry pizzas that layer Southeast Asian flavors onto a crispy leopard-spotted crust. The tom yum pizza in particular is an absolute masterpiece, topped with gooey mozzarella, mushrooms, tomatoes, and just enough tom yum paste to create an explosion of spicy-sour flavors. Dip any leftover crust into their incredible panang curry sauce, which you can (and should) add on the side for $1. There are a couple of tables inside the dining room, but most people take their orders home or to one of the nearby beachfront parks where they can lay horizontally and ponder what other promising food remixes should see the light of day.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Atlas Cafe

Nothing fancy, but a great place to read, write, and overthink some emails to your coworkers. The Mission cafe has a sizeable indoor space, a back patio for when it’s nice out, and a parklet out front. Drinks range from coffee to green tea kombucha to rosé mimosas. Pair any of it with something from their big menu of brunch and lunch things, like bagels, sandwiches, salads, and pizza.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Submarine Center

The hot pastrami sandwich at Submarine Center in West Portal is a tangy, beautifully toasted masterpiece overflowing with thin-sliced smoked meat. But don’t let it be the only thing you get at this small, counter-service spot. The meaty Atomic is stacked with pastrami, turkey, and corned beef, and we absolutely adore the mayo-y hot sub with avocado, turkey, and melty swiss. You have three sizes of sandwiches to choose from (mini, center, and the forearm-length super), and an assortment of chips to grab by the check-out line. And because this place has been around since 1981, the service is fast and efficient—just be sure to admire the walls filled with 49ers and SF Giants memorabilia before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bagel Express

Kendall outsiders may be surprised the area has some solid bagel options. We get it. Kendall doesn’t have a bagelicious reputation. But before croquetas took over, bagels were as common in this part of Dade as Michael Kors bags in TJ Maxx. Bagel Express is one of those old-school Kendall bagel shops located across Town & Country Mall (or whatever bougie name it goes by now). If the dude across the counter wore more form-fitting clothes, you’d think you stepped into the ‘70s. Bagels here strike the perfect balance between soft and chewy, the lox schmear is smooth and savory, and the coffee is hot. It’s also kind of trippy to eat a bagel in a place that feels less like being on the set of The Nanny—which is what you’d get in Aventura—and more like ¿Qué Pasa USA?.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Din Soup Dumplings

If you thought you had to ride the F train into Manhattan for decent dim sum, think again. This Brooklyn Heights dumpling shop makes everything in house, from hand-pulled noodles to extremely cute mushroom-shaped bao filled with, yes, an assortment of mushrooms. Start with the chef’s choice assortment of dumplings so you can pick your favorites before going in on a larger order. We’re obsessed with the chicken and cabbage dumplings, which have pretty blue detailing thanks to butterfly pea flower in the dumpling wrapper. The xiao long bao here are on par with some of our favorites in Manhattan and Flushing, with thin skins and a good soup-to-meat ratio. The space is cute, too.
MANHATTAN, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Bellucci’s Pizzeria

Don’t confuse Bellucci’s Pizzeria with Bellucci’s Pizza just a few blocks down the road. Chef Andrew Bellucci left the latter to start his own shop on his own terms, and he took his famous hand-shucked clam pie with him. You’ll have to order 48 hours in advance to try the clam pie, but you can get other pizzas—with dense, fluffy beds of dough sitting atop crispy bottoms—anytime. Bellucci’s nails the crust, but their signature sauces earn them our loyalty. The tomato sauce gets some smokiness from a generous amount of black pepper, and we’d dip anything in that silky vodka sauce just to airlift more of it into our mouths. (In fact, we recommend getting an order of well-seasoned mozzarella sticks to do just that.) Sometimes on slice days (Thursday-Sunday), you’ll see a bit of a line, but if they’ve posted a particularly enticing slice-only option on their Instagram that day, we bet it’ll be worth it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sour Seed Bagels

If you keep a detailed spreadsheet of nearby bagel options, go ahead and add Sour Seed Bagels to it. This little market is serving good crispy, chewy sourdough bagels with some tasty toppings from the ground floor of an apartment in Midtown (in the former Thatch space). They have bagel standards, like a classic lox and a creamy egg salad. But they also have more creative options, like smoked river trout and the Sweet + Salty, which comes with tahini, smashed berries, honey, and salt. Whatever you get, order it with preserved lemon and Calabrian chili schmear, which has a perfect heat. There's not much to the interior. It's mostly a takeout spot, although there are a few tables outside. Order in advance online if you're in a rush. It's not the speediest operation.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

We love both locations of this counter-service bakery, but the one in the Richmond has shorter lines—which helps in the morning, when it seems like everyone within a five-mile radius is waiting to get their hands on a Special Breakfast Sandwich. A buttery biscuit is the base for soft-scrambled eggs, a solid amount of mashed avocado, pepperjack, and bacon. Lemon garlic aioli ties it all together. Other sweeter pastries round out a breakfast here, like the frosting-less cinnamon roll or a square of pillowy carrot cake. There’s a parklet out front, plus a hidden patio with a few tables in the back.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Fritanga Monimbo

Kendall isn’t the first place that comes to mind when most Miamians think of where to find the best Nicaraguan food. However, my first taste actually happened at this Kendall fritanga over 20 years ago. The flavors of the food here - chargrilled carne asada, delicately seasoned gallo pinto, and caramelized nuggets of sweet plantain - compelled me to learn as much as I could about Nicaraguan cuisine. Fritanga Monimbo continues to deliver to this day, and it has become one of the go-to fritangas for residents of this huge swath of unincorporated Miami-Dade County. Besides serving well executed grilled meats and refreshing drinks, this place also specializes in some harder-to-find specialties, including a braised tongue that is as tender as filet mignon.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

SXSE Food Co

SXSE is a Laotian food truck parked at 4th Tap Brewing Cooperative on Metric Boulevard in North Austin. They serve a regular menu of dishes like rib-eye skewers, crispy fried rice, and chicken wings with a caramel fish sauce. They also do a ticketed, multi-course chef’s table meal—reservations required—that’s paired with beer from 4th Tap.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

La Natural

La Natural is a Little River restaurant serving pizza and natural wine, in addition to some rotating small plates that mostly consist of seasonal vegetables. Pizza is the main attraction here, and it’s good, with a soft, fermented dough that has a light tang and a charred crust. Most of the pizzas use minimal ingredients, and there are some unique choices, like a very good white pie covered in diced scallions and a bit of szechuan pepper. The dining room is minimal, with empty white walls interrupted only by a shelf of natural wine. It’s a relaxing restaurant that works for a date spot or catch-up meal with a few friends who are down to split a bottle of wine and tear pizza apart with your fingers (since they don’t slice the pies here). Just make a reservation. Walk-ins aren't guaranteed a table. Also, they tend to keep their door locked for some reason. So don’t walk away thinking this place is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Launderette

Housed inside (you guessed it) a converted laundromat, Launderette is one of the most attractive restaurants on the East Side. It’s located a few blocks away from the busyness that is East Sixth, meaning it’s a great spot for a quiet dinner or a romantic date night, but it’s also bright and airy enough to be one of our favorite brunch spots in Austin. Whether you’re ordering off their brunch, lunch, or dinner menu, you’ll probably want to finish your meal with the birthday cake ice cream sandwich—just don’t ask them to sing any songs when they bring it out.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Zaab Zaab

The two-block stretch in Elmhurst that’s home to Khao Kang and Ayada is an intimidating place to open a Thai restaurant. But Zaab Zaab, a newer Isan Thai spot serving dishes packed with lots of chilies, herbs, and lemongrass, holds its own and then some. The menu is broken up into a bunch of different sections (grilled, fish, som tum, etc.), and you should treat it like an urgent checklist. Get the juicy larb with crispy duck skin and bits of chewy liver, and be sure to have a hot pot in the middle of your table. We like the one with chunks of baby back rib that soak up the citrusy broth. For a centerpiece, go for the whole salt-crusted fish served on a board with rice noodles, tamarind sauce, and enough fresh herbs to stock a booth at a farmers market. If you’re a party of six or more, you can call for a reservation, otherwise, stop by with one other person and grab a table on the little astroturf patio.
ELMHURST, IL
The Infatuation

Bottle Club Pub

We like going to Bottle Club Pub—the retro-themed bar near Union Square—to admire the huge collection of vintage ceramic whiskey decanters, and watch the mechanical shelves stocked with shiny bottles of alcohol slowly move from floor to ceiling. The displays are mesmerizing, and best experienced alongside creamy dessert cocktails, shaken and stirred drinks, whiskey from their obscenely long list—and maybe some fries from the short food menu. Even better is that you can stroll into this place with whatever you decided to wear that day. So expect to trade life stories with suited types, adult backpack crews, and tourists who didn’t get the memo on dressing for Bay Area weather.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

Danny Boy’s is a New York-style pizza spot on the ground floor of a giant Downtown skyscraper filled with busy-looking people in suits. If you don’t work in the building, parking can be brutal—there’s valet but it costs $15 even if you’re there for pick-up. If that doesn’t phase you, you’ll be treated to some respectable New York-style slices. Our favorite is the meatball with creamy ricotta—complemented by a thin, crisp-but-foldable crust. They also do a thicker Sicilian-style pizza, a slice topped with Greek salad, and some hero sandwiches, plus a few gluten-free options. This probably isn’t a pizza place to plan a special trip around, but if you’re near the Financial District and in need of a quick lunch, Danny Boy’s is a good option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Mamma Leone Bakery Little River

This Edgewater bakery has a location in Little River now, and it’s got all the stuff we loved about the original Mamma Leone, like a simple but delicious prosciutto panini, stuffed focaccia, and Italian donuts filled with all kinds of sugary stuff. There’s not a ton of room here, so don’t come with a huge group. But it’s a great place to grab a loaf and some dessert to-go, and there’s counter seating that makes it a perfect spot for a quiet lunch.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

For an intimate, speakeasy-style mezcaleria experience without all the crowds, head to Techo on Manor Rd. The ceilings are low, the room is dark—minus the glow of prayer candles that are on each of the small, iron tables—and there’s a cute rooftop patio that overlooks a relatively quiet side street from the second story. As you might expect, the menu is agave-leaning, but in addition to mezcal flights served in clay copitas, you can also grab watermelon mezcal daiquiris and maracuyu margaritas. There’s no food here, but they’ll let you order chips and queso from tex-mex spot Mi Madre’s—which they also own—on the ground floor. To get to Techo, enter from the side patio of Schoolhouse Pub.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

