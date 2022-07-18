ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Mamma Leone Bakery Little River

By Ryan Pfeffer
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Edgewater bakery has a location in Little River now, and it’s got all the stuff we loved about...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Danny Boy’s Famous Original

Danny Boy’s is a New York-style pizza spot on the ground floor of a giant Downtown skyscraper filled with busy-looking people in suits. If you don’t work in the building, parking can be brutal—there’s valet but it costs $15 even if you’re there for pick-up. If that doesn’t phase you, you’ll be treated to some respectable New York-style slices. Our favorite is the meatball with creamy ricotta—complemented by a thin, crisp-but-foldable crust. They also do a thicker Sicilian-style pizza, a slice topped with Greek salad, and some hero sandwiches, plus a few gluten-free options. This probably isn’t a pizza place to plan a special trip around, but if you’re near the Financial District and in need of a quick lunch, Danny Boy’s is a good option.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Bar Sabine

Ballard is a great neighborhood to grab an outdoor drink, but most of the spots on the main drag have their patios crammed on the sidewalk. Not Bar Sabine’s. They have an entire alleyway complete with a bunch of tables, space heaters in case the temperature drops, and a floral wall mural. The cocktails are complicated and well-balanced, featuring fun ingredients like sandalwood, rhubarb Aperol, pistachio, strawberry red wine foam, and glitter. Sit out here with some tasty Mediterranean mezze, like smoked eggplant dip with homemade spiced potato chips, and appreciate your drink’s perfectly square ice cubes and rim of togarashi salt.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bottle Club Pub

We like going to Bottle Club Pub—the retro-themed bar near Union Square—to admire the huge collection of vintage ceramic whiskey decanters, and watch the mechanical shelves stocked with shiny bottles of alcohol slowly move from floor to ceiling. The displays are mesmerizing, and best experienced alongside creamy dessert cocktails, shaken and stirred drinks, whiskey from their obscenely long list—and maybe some fries from the short food menu. Even better is that you can stroll into this place with whatever you decided to wear that day. So expect to trade life stories with suited types, adult backpack crews, and tourists who didn’t get the memo on dressing for Bay Area weather.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Submarine Center

The hot pastrami sandwich at Submarine Center in West Portal is a tangy, beautifully toasted masterpiece overflowing with thin-sliced smoked meat. But don’t let it be the only thing you get at this small, counter-service spot. The meaty Atomic is stacked with pastrami, turkey, and corned beef, and we absolutely adore the mayo-y hot sub with avocado, turkey, and melty swiss. You have three sizes of sandwiches to choose from (mini, center, and the forearm-length super), and an assortment of chips to grab by the check-out line. And because this place has been around since 1981, the service is fast and efficient—just be sure to admire the walls filled with 49ers and SF Giants memorabilia before heading out.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Food Drink#Italian
The Infatuation

La Natural

La Natural is a Little River restaurant serving pizza and natural wine, in addition to some rotating small plates that mostly consist of seasonal vegetables. Pizza is the main attraction here, and it’s good, with a soft, fermented dough that has a light tang and a charred crust. Most of the pizzas use minimal ingredients, and there are some unique choices, like a very good white pie covered in diced scallions and a bit of szechuan pepper. The dining room is minimal, with empty white walls interrupted only by a shelf of natural wine. It’s a relaxing restaurant that works for a date spot or catch-up meal with a few friends who are down to split a bottle of wine and tear pizza apart with your fingers (since they don’t slice the pies here). Just make a reservation. Walk-ins aren't guaranteed a table. Also, they tend to keep their door locked for some reason. So don’t walk away thinking this place is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Stone Street Coffee Company

At some point, we made Stone Street our designated work-from-home spot and never looked back. The Melrose coffee shop resembles a WeWork—there are bar seats, tables, and picnic situations that are all ideal to work on. The menu is packed with brain-nourishing items like strong lattes, eggs and bacon, grilled chicken sandwiches, wine, beer, cocktails, and oysters (if you, like us, need oysters to get the creative juices flowing).
MELROSE, NY
The Infatuation

Pizzeria Panina

Pizzeria Panina is an aggressively likable place, and it’s where you’ll find some of the best pizza in Ridgewood. The small dining room—which tends to stay packed—has checkered floors, soft lighting, and a bay-window nook to sit in up front. If there’s a wait, the manager might pour you a complimentary glass of wine to sip on while you listen to a retro soundtrack and smell the fresh espresso being made behind the bar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Infatuation

The Bakery Boys

Bakery Boys is a tiny Haitian to-go restaurant where you can get a styrofoam box full of some very good food—and a lot of it. They have dishes like soup joumo, Haitian spaghetti, and more. But we like the griot best. The chunks of pork have a crispy exterior, tender interior, and are served with thick tostones and a pile of tangy pikliz. Get a bit of everything together in one bite, and your mouth be thankful to exist in Miami. There is a small table by the counter, but this is definitely a takeout spot. There’s also no steam counter set up, so expect your food to take ten or 15 minutes to prepare.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

The Village Well

Why are there so few hybrid bookstore/cafes in Los Angeles? It’s the perfect concept. Case in point, The Village Well, a groovy bookstore with bold colors and lots of electrical outlets in Culver City. New releases, novels by local authors, a book of the week, watermelon basil agua frescas, smoothies, and almond butter toasts—you’ll find it all here, as well as a wonderfully lit space and a large community table where they host meals and conversations. The Village Well ideal for book clubs or all-night study sessions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

We like going to Stan’s in Lakeview when we want a lot of variety, or a donut that sounds like it was created by an eight-year-old. For example, they have a caramel marshmallow, Cap’n crunch, and our personal favorite, the biscoff (a.k.a. cookie butter-filled) pocket. If you don’t feel like feeding your inner child, consider ordering something like their pretzel-glazed or the pistachio old-fashioned.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ernesto's Mexican Taco Shop

Independent, fast-casual Tex-Mex spots are about as hard to find in Miami as free parking. And while we feel quite sad for our collective lives devoid of lard-infused beans, salsa bars, and deep-fried deliciousness—we’re also happy Ernesto’s exists. This is an ideal spot to sit by yourself with a chimichanga, quesadilla, or plate of carne asada fries and wash it down with horchata. If you can’t decide what to get, go for one of the combination platters. Ernesto’s proximity to Kendall’s infamous stoner park, Indian Hammocks, is a bonus. Come here with three of your cousins in a tricked-out Honda Civic for a truly authentic Kendall experience.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

We love both locations of this counter-service bakery, but the one in the Richmond has shorter lines—which helps in the morning, when it seems like everyone within a five-mile radius is waiting to get their hands on a Special Breakfast Sandwich. A buttery biscuit is the base for soft-scrambled eggs, a solid amount of mashed avocado, pepperjack, and bacon. Lemon garlic aioli ties it all together. Other sweeter pastries round out a breakfast here, like the frosting-less cinnamon roll or a square of pillowy carrot cake. There’s a parklet out front, plus a hidden patio with a few tables in the back.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Techo Mezcaleria & Agave Bar

For an intimate, speakeasy-style mezcaleria experience without all the crowds, head to Techo on Manor Rd. The ceilings are low, the room is dark—minus the glow of prayer candles that are on each of the small, iron tables—and there’s a cute rooftop patio that overlooks a relatively quiet side street from the second story. As you might expect, the menu is agave-leaning, but in addition to mezcal flights served in clay copitas, you can also grab watermelon mezcal daiquiris and maracuyu margaritas. There’s no food here, but they’ll let you order chips and queso from tex-mex spot Mi Madre’s—which they also own—on the ground floor. To get to Techo, enter from the side patio of Schoolhouse Pub.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Green Light Korean Pub & Karaoke

If you’re looking for a place where you and your friends can belt anything from Bohemian Rhapsody to No Scrubs, book a private karaoke room at Green Light in West Ridge. Rooms are booked by the hour for up to 20 people, and they have deals on bottle service and room rates when you spend a certain amount on food. And the Korean food here is pretty good, with dishes like japchae, kimchi tater tots, and tteokbokki. Once your time in the private room runs out, you can still hang out in the front dining area where you can occasionally catch the bartenders breathing fire.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Skid Row Coffee

When it comes to staring at the computer for hours, we recommend using Skid Row Coffee as a one-two-punch. First, load up on caffeine at the Downtown LA “community-based social enterprise” café—a place where you’ll find espresso drinks, hot cocoa, teas, and sandwiches. It’s located on the ground floor of the L.A. Central Library, so head there next. While the cafe itself is great for work—it’s got all the prerequisite wooden tables and long bars to stand at—the library it’s located in is even better, an architectural landmark filled with plenty of nooks, crannies, and quiet places to post up.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Infatuation

Launderette

Housed inside (you guessed it) a converted laundromat, Launderette is one of the most attractive restaurants on the East Side. It’s located a few blocks away from the busyness that is East Sixth, meaning it’s a great spot for a quiet dinner or a romantic date night, but it’s also bright and airy enough to be one of our favorite brunch spots in Austin. Whether you’re ordering off their brunch, lunch, or dinner menu, you’ll probably want to finish your meal with the birthday cake ice cream sandwich—just don’t ask them to sing any songs when they bring it out.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Thai Sidewalk

If you can’t bear the thought of sitting at a restaurant packed with hot moms and remote tech workers for lunch, go to Thai Sidewalk instead. This street cart makes solid food, and you’ll probably spend around $15 for lunch. The real power move, though, is to get the lobster roll, which only costs $20, is quite literally overflowing with huge chunks of lobster meat, and is lightly dressed with a peppery mayo that makes us wish all lobster rolls had this much flavor. Apart from that, our favorites here are the pad see ew and the curry puffs, but you can’t really go wrong. Walk a block or so to Pebble Beach and have your Thai takeout with a view. It beats a sad desk salad any day of the week.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Red Arrow Coffee

Red Arrow has one of our favorite coffee shop patios. The whole operation is an open-air garden complete with a lifted garage door, so there are plenty of seating options depending on how chilly you feel and/or how much sunscreen you applied that day. It’s a great spot to get some work done while inhaling fresh air at the same time, and they also serve an excellent sour cream blueberry muffin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Aromi

There are two main reasons to come to Aromi in Carroll Gardens: the back patio and the pizza. Their large outdoor area is filled with potted plants and even has a white picket fence, and the pies here are fluffy, chewy, and blistered. In a blind taste test, you’d be hard pressed to differentiate them from the best Neapolitan pizzas in the city. Some unique toppings are offered (fried meatballs, for example), but you should stick with the margherita. Other dishes like the grilled octopus—which lacks any char—and lumpy spaghetti alla carbonara need more work. If you get to Lucali and the wait is longer than the runtime for The Irishman, Aromi is a great backup to satisfy your pizza craving (and it’s only a 10-minute walk away).
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chiho Bistro

It can be difficult to find somewhere for a quiet dinner in Belltown when you’re perpetually surrounded by corporate employees heading to Happy Hours and tourists who couldn’t get into Shiro’s. But Chiho is one of the calmest restaurants in the city, especially for it being in the middle of an extremely loud neighborhood. This cozy Chinese spot specializes in soup dumplings, from classic xiao long bao to black-dyed wrappers filled with brothy truffle-spiked pork. Stick with those over the other mains and you’ll be set for a decent casual weeknight dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy