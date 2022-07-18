ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. insurers will cover abortion travel costs for members

By Priyanka Dayal McCluskey
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s biggest health insurers are promising to pay for members to cross state lines for abortion care if they live in places where abortion is restricted. Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said they will cover airfare, rental cars, and hotel stays for people who can’t get abortions...

The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
CNBC

Texas sues to block Biden from requiring doctors to provide abortions in medical emergencies

Texas on Thursday asked a federal court to block the Biden administration's requirement that physicians and hospitals provide abortions in medical emergencies. The lawsuit comes three days after Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra warned hospitals and physicians that they are required to provide abortions in medical emergencies where it is the necessary treatment to protect the life of a pregnant woman.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
#Travel Insurance#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Private Insurers#Blue Cross Blue Shield#The Supreme Court#Tufts
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Sahan Journal

District judge throws out Minnesota laws restricting abortion access, calling them unconstitutional.

A Minnesota judge on Monday threw out several state laws restricting access to abortion, calling them unconstitutional. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan overturned six state laws in an opinion for the civil case, Doe v. Minnesota, ruling that they violated the state constitution. His decision comes just a little over two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to recieve an abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

3 years of abortion trends in America, state by state

A recent survey from the Guttmacher Institute documented an 8% rise in the number of abortions performed in the U.S. from 2017 to 2020, reversing what had been a nearly three-decade decline in women opting to terminate their pregnancies. But a closer look at the findings, drawn from a comprehensive...
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

An Abortion Story Confirmed

Before the Dobbs decision overturned Americans’ right to abortion, I reported out the story of Shirley Wheeler for Slate’s Slow Burn podcast. Shirley is thought to be the first woman in the U.S. convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion. Her story fascinated me because of that assumed, awful “first”—it was extremely rare for women to be prosecuted for getting abortions before Roe, even though the procedure was criminalized in many states (and was illegal in Florida, where Shirley lived). As I dug more into her story, I was won over by her bravery, too—her refusal to tell the police who had performed her abortion, despite being thrown in jail. And I was shocked to learn about the punishment she faced after getting convicted: A male judge, sentencing her to two years’ probation, required her either to marry her boyfriend or leave the state.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance

July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE

