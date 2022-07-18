ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Short & Sweet: "The Cheap Seats"

By Mazzy Oliver Smallwood
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Short & Sweet, our look at short films playing in Austin. This time it's Brittany Reeber’s short film "The Cheap Seats," which follows a skeptic’s journey to Cassadaga, Fla., the psychic capital of the world. The short screens tonight at AFS Cinema as part of the AFS Member...

