PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Investigators believe a fire at Gilkey Elementary School in Plainwell was intentionally set. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety responded to 707 South Woodhams Street around 8 p.m. on Tuesday where they found a fire in one of the rooms, which they were able to put out quickly, with damage contained to one small area of the school.

PLAINWELL, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO