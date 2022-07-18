ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'Margio Wright-Phillips: Young winger agrees improved Stoke City contract

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoke City have agreed an improved contract with winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips following his first-team breakthrough last season. His deal runs to the end of the 2023-24 season, but now includes the option of an extra year. The 20-year-old...

