ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nxnJ_0gjprtmB00

"We didn't have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing," Riley said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Society
State
Hawaii State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas film festival among 25 coolest in the world

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas festivals are always draw big crowds and you probably have your favorite. One stands out worldwide according to MovieMaker Magazine. This Texas Hollywood capitol has a festival that only gets bigger and bigger every year. So Austin stays not only weird but cool.  MovieMaker source, producer and writer Clint Bentley said “this […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Wedding#Dance Floor
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17 felonies: Man arrested in Utah found with AR-style rifles, flamethrower, swords, meth

ORANGEVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man with a $250,000 warrant out for his arrest in California was caught in Utah Sunday, and is now facing a whopping 17 felonies and six misdemeanor charges. According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), a search of the suspect’s house turned up multiple AR-style rifles, handguns, a flamethrower, […]
UTAH STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Delivery app chooses Texas man as first-ever ‘chief taco officer’

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Texas native can now add what many would consider the dream job of taste-testing tacos across the state to his resume. Favor Delivery, a Texas-based delivery app, announced it hired Chris Flores as its first-ever Chief Taco Officer. Flores, who grew up and still lives in San Antonio, is spending the next two months traveling to different Texas cities and sharing his experiences while trying out tacos.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy