If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO