January 6 committee to receive deleted Secret Service texts, Democrat says

By Guardian staff
 3 days ago
FILES-US-POLITICS-UNREST-INVESTIGATION<br>(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 7, 2020 A secret service agent watches as US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. - The US Secret Service, the law enforcement agency that protects the president, deleted agents' text messages sent during the January 6 Capitol riot, a government watchdog said in a letter published Thursday. Joseph Cuffari, the inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security, told Congress in the letter dated Wednesday that his office has had difficulties obtaining records from the Secret Service from January 5 and 6, 2021. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Deleted Secret Service texts sent on 6 January, the day of the insurrection at the US Capitol, and the day before will be released by Tuesday to the House committee investigating the failed attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, a panel member said .

“You can imagine how shocked we were to get the letter from the [Department of Homeland Security] inspector general saying that he had been trying to get this information and that they had, in fact, been deleted after he’d asked for them,” committee member and California Democratic congresswoman Zoe Lofgren told ABC’s This Week.

“We need all the texts to get the full picture,” Lofgren added.

The Secret Service’s account about how text messages from the day before and the day of the Capitol attack were erased has shifted several times, the inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security told the House January 6 select committee at a briefing on Friday.

At one point, the explanation from the Secret Service for the lost texts was because of software upgrades, the inspector general told the panel, while at another point, the explanation was because of device replacements.

The inspector general also said that though the Secret Service opted to have his office do a review of the agency’s response to the Capitol attack in lieu of conducting after-action reports, it then stonewalled the review by slow-walking production of materials.

After the inspector general raised his complaints, he then discussed the feasibility of reconstructing the texts. But the issues so alarmed the select committee that the panel moved hours later to subpoena the Secret Service , according to participants at the briefing.

The string of fast-paced developments on Capitol Hill reflected how the erasure of the text messages – first disclosed in a letter to Congress by the inspector general, Joseph Cuffari – has become a top priority for the congressional inquiry into January 6.

The circumstances surrounding the erasure of the Secret Service texts from the day before and the day of the Capitol attack have become central for the select committee as it investigates how it planned to move Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the violence unfolded.

The texts are potentially significant for investigators as the Secret Service played a crucial role in preventing Donald Trump from going to the Capitol that day and wanted to remove then-vice-president Mike Pence from the complex, according to the panel.

Comments / 426

MAUSBORN69
3d ago

Still don’t understand why the public broadcasting of the tape recorded conversation of Dumpsterfire pressuring Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win the state wasn’t followed shortly thereafter by Dumpster’s arrest. If that isn’t solid gold proof a crime was committed then there’s no such thing.

Reply(28)
117
tired of stupid
3d ago

I hope they have all of the texts. Then there will be no speculation, no accusation of false implications. And if these incriminate some Secret Service agents, charges need to filed, especially for obstruction of justice for deleting incriminating texts AND for fraud for claiming that this happened because of routine device replacement.

Reply(65)
57
oinkoinkoink
3d ago

Republicans, I thought you wanted to tell your story. Yet even legal arm twisting won’t bring you in. Could it be that, like fraud evidence, there is no other truth? Please explain in detail.

Reply(41)
110
