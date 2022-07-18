ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bryce Moore
 3 days ago

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii ( KHON ) — It was a wedding that Dillon and Riley Murphy will remember forever.

The Hawaii Island couple said they were initially concerned that Tropical Storm Darby would rain on their big day at Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona over the weekend. Darby fizzled out , but then the waves came crashing.

“And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up,” Dillon said. “And luckily there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it.”

The Murphys told KHON that everyone at the reception was also safe as well. Riley said seeing unity in the face of hardship taught her a life lesson after the water rushed in.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” Riley said.

After a little cleanup and drying off, it was not the wedding the Murphys had dreamed of – they said it was even better.

“But we did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up and the ceremony was beautiful,” Dillon said.

“We didn’t have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind, at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing,” Riley said.

“The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night,” Riley said.

WATE

Some East Tennessee rivers rise nearly two feet after heavy rain

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — River gauges monitored by the National Weather Service tell the story of overnight rainfall amounts in Powell and Clinton areas. Nearly six inches of rain fell in that area during the past 24 hours, the majority of which fell after 9 p.m., according to data from the WATE 6 Storm Team. The area remains under a flash food warning until 2:30 p.m. today.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Strong storms leave damage in East TN communities

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought flooding and power outages to parts of East Tennessee overnight into Thursday morning. WATE reporter Veronica Ogbe was in Powell talking with community members about the storm damage. WATE Midday News.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Overnight storms bring flooding, damage across East TN

Heavy rain and thunderstorms brought flooding and power outages to parts of East Tennessee overnight into Thursday morning. GMT reporter Lexi Spivak brings a live look from Clinton Highway following its closure due to fallen trees and powerlines. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
