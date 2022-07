The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that the fishing has really started to pick up on most trips this week, with decent numbers of fluke and plenty of big sea bass on the full day trips. Several full-day trips this week saw double digit fish take the pool, along with strong numbers of 5 to 7-pound fish. The half-day trips have seen a bit of an uptick in fluke action as well, along with plenty of sea bass as well. A few more bluefish and mackerel have also been welcome additions to the fish box this week.

HOBBIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO