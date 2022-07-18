Mandan Heroes Race For Time – A Normal Sunday Turns Terrifying

I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO