Evansville, IN

Here’s How You Can Help Out Beloved Evansville Food Truck After Total Loss Fire

By Melissa Awesome
 3 days ago
One thing I love about the Evansville area is when someone in the community needs help, the Tri-State always steps up to lend a helping hand. On Friday, July 15th there were reports on Facebook about a food truck being on fire. Later it came out that the food truck in...

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

