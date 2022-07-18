Police Reports: Five cars — all unlocked — stolen in five days in Wilmette

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

• A check mailed by a local business to a utility company reportedly was stole, altered and cashed in the amount of $9,081.94

July 15

• A resident reportedly witnessed two individuals attempt to a steal a car behind the resident’s home in the 500 block of Ridge Road.

July 10-14

• At least five cars reportedly were stolen in a five-day span — one each from the 600 block of 8th Street, the 400 block of Maple Avenue, the 900 block of Forest Avenue, the 1700 block of Central Avenue and the 700 block of Forest Avenue. All five cars allegedly were unlocked at the time of the thefts, and in at least four of the instances the key fob reportedly was left inside the vehicle.

July 12

• A resident’s missing credit card reportedly was used to make unauthorized purchases in Palatine and Niles.

• Two locked bicycles reportedly were stolen from the Wilmette Metra lot, 722 Green Bay Road, some time between 7:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

July 10

• A beach bag with tennis rackets and more reportedly was stolen from inside a vehicle between 5 p.m. July 9 and 11 a.m. July 10. The rear window of the car reportedly was broken.

• A bicycle reportedly was stolen from the Wilmette Harbor Club, 20 Harbor Drive, overnight.

July 9

• Two stop signs reportedly were stolen from the Gillson Beach parking lot after-hours on July 8.

June 30

• The BMW emblem reportedly was removed from a resident’s car parked at the Metra train station between 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

WINNETKA

July 8

• An unlocked bicycle reportedly was stolen from a driveway in the 400 block of Sheridan Road.

July 4

• An unlocked car reportedly was stolen from a driveway on Black Starr Road on July 3. The car allegedly was recovered the next day on the same block.

GLENCOE

No reports between July 6-13 that fit The Record’s standards for publication

NORTHFIELD

No reports between July 4-10 that fit The Record’s standards for publication

KENILWORTH

No reports published between July 7-15

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested for nonviolent crimes in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has broad community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

The post Police Reports: Five cars — all unlocked — stolen in five days in Wilmette appeared first on The Record .