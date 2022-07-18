ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Record North Shore

Police Reports: Five cars — all unlocked — stolen in five days in Wilmette

By Staff
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

• A check mailed by a local business to a utility company reportedly was stole, altered and cashed in the amount of $9,081.94

July 15

• A resident reportedly witnessed two individuals attempt to a steal a car behind the resident’s home in the 500 block of Ridge Road.

July 10-14

• At least five cars reportedly were stolen in a five-day span — one each from the 600 block of 8th Street, the 400 block of Maple Avenue, the 900 block of Forest Avenue, the 1700 block of Central Avenue and the 700 block of Forest Avenue. All five cars allegedly were unlocked at the time of the thefts, and in at least four of the instances the key fob reportedly was left inside the vehicle.

July 12

• A resident’s missing credit card reportedly was used to make unauthorized purchases in Palatine and Niles.

• Two locked bicycles reportedly were stolen from the Wilmette Metra lot, 722 Green Bay Road, some time between 7:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

July 10

• A beach bag with tennis rackets and more reportedly was stolen from inside a vehicle between 5 p.m. July 9 and 11 a.m. July 10. The rear window of the car reportedly was broken.

• A bicycle reportedly was stolen from the Wilmette Harbor Club, 20 Harbor Drive, overnight.

July 9

• Two stop signs reportedly were stolen from the Gillson Beach parking lot after-hours on July 8.

June 30

• The BMW emblem reportedly was removed from a resident’s car parked at the Metra train station between 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

WINNETKA

July 8

• An unlocked bicycle reportedly was stolen from a driveway in the 400 block of Sheridan Road.

July 4

• An unlocked car reportedly was stolen from a driveway on Black Starr Road on July 3. The car allegedly was recovered the next day on the same block.

GLENCOE

No reports between July 6-13 that fit The Record’s standards for publication

NORTHFIELD

No reports between July 4-10 that fit The Record’s standards for publication

KENILWORTH

No reports published between July 7-15

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested for nonviolent crimes in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has broad community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

The post Police Reports: Five cars — all unlocked — stolen in five days in Wilmette appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

Related
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Two Oak Parkers caught in stolen vehicle

Two Oak Park residents were arrested last Saturday after being found in a Chrysler minivan that was reported stolen, July 15, from the 400 block of South Humphrey Avenue. One of the offenders was found to be in possession of a firearm that he was not legally entitled to carry.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

13-year-old boy charged with carjacking food delivery driver while her kids were in the car: CPD

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 13-year-old boy has been charged for assaulting a woman and stealing her car. According to Chicago police, a woman working for a food delivery service, with her two kids, ages 4 and 7 in the car, was making a delivery on the 600 block of North Christiana at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the 13-year-old jumped in the car. There was a confrontation and police said the boy hit the woman and took off in her car.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police#Property Crime#Wilmette#Glencoe#The Wilmette Metra#The Wilmette Harbor Club
CBS Chicago

String of armed robberies involving white sedan reported overnight in Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three armed robberies were reported within an hour in the Chicago area overnight All three of the incidents took place only a few miles apart and involved a white sedan. Just before 1 a.m., police said a man was standing on the sidewalk, in the 1800 block of West Division Street, in Wicker Park, when three men got out of a white sedan. The offenders took the victim's phone at gunpoint before driving away.Twenty minutes earlier in the Lincoln Park area, police said a man was standing on a sidewalk outside of a restaurant, in the 1700 block of North Clybourn Avenue, when five men got out of a white sedan and took his phone and wallet at gunpoint. At 11:40 p.m., a man and woman were walking in Gold Coast, in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, when three men got out a white sedan with a gun. They took the man's phone and wallet and hit him in the face before driving away. Police did not confirm if these incidents are connected. The robberies are under investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with robbing, beating man on Red Line train

A second person has been charged in connection with a violent robbery aboard a Red Line train downtown in March. Prosecutors charged Tiarra Berry, 19, on Wednesday with robbery and aggravated battery on a transit passenger. After hearing the allegations, Judge Barbara Dawkins said Berry could be released on electronic monitoring after she paid a $2,000 deposit toward bail.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

USPS mail facility evacuates after bomb threat

The United States Postal Service bulk mail processing facility at 7500 Roosevelt Rd. was evacuated after an employee reported spotting a possible live hand grenade. On July 12, at 8:33 a.m., one of the employees was unstacking the bins and reported seeing what looked like a hand grenade in a clear plastic bin. In keeping with the procedure, all employees evacuated the building and the Cook County bomb squad was called in. But when the postal inspectors arrived at the scene, it was determined that the hand grenade wasn’t live.
FOREST PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 1 critically wounded in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot near a River North restaurant Thursday morning, Chicago police said. Officers responded to the first block of West Illinois Street at about 3:08 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and torso, police said. The victim was unable...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Metra train halted after hitting vehicle in Palatine

PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train struck a vehicle during the afternoon rush Wednesday in Palatine. Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train No. 625 had been scheduled to arrive in Crystal Lake at 4 p.m. Palatine police said the train hit a vehicle near Quentin Road and Colfax Street. Metra said...
PALATINE, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Being an Armed Habitual Criminal

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun in a residential neighborhood back in May. Joliet Police were called to the 800 block of Plainfield Road on the night of May 8th due to a report of shots fired. An investigation of the immediate area determined that a suspect fired multiple rounds at a car near the intersection of Raynor Avenue and Ross Street, driven by a 37-year-old male at the time. The gunfire struck neither the victim nor his vehicle who was able to safely leave the area and contact 911. During a canvas of the site, Officers did not locate any other victims or objects struck by the gunfire.
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Feds secure lengthy prison sentence, indictment against Chicago carjackers

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors recently secured a lengthy prison sentence for one Chicago carjacker who seriously injured a bicyclist while fleeing at high speeds, as well as a separate indictment against another man accused of stealing an SUV on Michigan Avenue. "The news cycle in Chicago is dominated by violence,"...
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
236
Followers
150
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy