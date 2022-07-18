ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It the End for This Beloved EPCOT Restaurant?

By Jill Bivins
disneydining.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moroccan pavilion was once home to some of the most vibrant experiences at EPCOT. It fell on hard times, however, in 2020 and hasn’t been able to bounce back from the Covid-19 closures. The pavilions restaurants took out a PPP loan to stay afloat but that didn’t seem to be...

www.disneydining.com

