Fatal traffic collision occurs in northern Fontana on July 17

07.18.2022 | 9:18 PM | Upland – Authorities responded to reports of a crash on the I-210. First responders arrived and located a multi vehicle crash, including an overturned big rig, with multiple patients. The battalion chief upgraded the incident to a MCI crash due to the number of patients and limited number of resources. There are three immediate, one delayed, and one DOA. A large scene still remains as first responders are still transporting patients. It is unknown what caused the crash. No further details are known at this time.

UPLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO