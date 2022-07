Fiery Car Crash near Springs Valley Left Two Fatalities. The incident happened on July 17th, at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Meadow Valley and Spring Valley. According to reports, a Mini Cooper and Volkswagen Golf collided. The impact of the collision caused the Mini Cooper to burst into flames. Orange County Fire Authority and the Irvine Police Department were called to the scene, to contain the situation.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO