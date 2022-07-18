90 Day Fiancé fans' hearts melt after a touching scene

Bini and Ari kissing in front of son Avi on 90 Day Fiancé season 9

More often than not, when 90 Day Fiancé viewers tune into the show, they’re expecting to see the drama these couples face on their journey through the K-1 visa process.

In the most recent episode alone, Shaeeda and Bilal kept going back and forth as they tried to hash out the particulars of their prenup, Emily and Kobe attempted to figure out the power dynamics of their relationship and Yve and Mohamed awkwardly rehashed their cultural differences. We won’t even dive into Jibri throwing what some would call an "adult temper tantrum" after being grilled by his parents on a firm move-out day.

However, even with all that conflict, it was nice to see a moment in the series that reminds us as viewers that most people go through the 90-day immigration process for the sake of love and family, not a plotline for a show. We’re referring to the scene with Ari, Bini and their precious son Avi.

It all begins with Bini multitasking at home. As he’s looking after Avi, Bini is literally sowing his toddler pants so he’ll have them to wear for Bini and Ari’s wedding. That in itself seemed to amaze fans as they didn’t know that Bini has yet another secret talent. We have to say, the pants looked incredible and Avi seemed impressed by his father’s work, rewarding him with a kiss.

Once Ari finally arrives home, she discusses in her show confessional her concern about her relationship with Bini and their pending nuptials. She’s worried if they’ve had enough time to overcome all of their issues and questions if they should really be getting married.

Next, she’s shown sitting down on the floor and is greeted by her son and the tie he wants to wear as a part of his wedding day ensemble. Ari joyfully approves and in that instant comes to the realization her fights and disagreements with Bini pale in comparison to the reasons why she and her fiancé choose to be together. Ari loves Bini and the family she shares with him and is committed to keeping her young family intact.

Then, just as we thought Avi couldn’t be any more of a scene-stealer, he stands between Bini and Ari who are sitting on the floor and pushes their heads together to kiss. The kid doesn’t appear to even form complete sentences, but is savvy enough to create one of the most heart-warming moments of the season.

Feel free to join in on the collective "aw."

Fans react to Ari, Bini and Avi

Judging by fans’ reactions, at least two things are clear from the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Viewers are shocked that Bini can sow and they considered Avi to be the definition of "cuteness-overload."

That moment with Ari, Bini,& Avi was so cute . Idk how anyone behind the scenes shot that scene? Without crying #90DayFianceJuly 18, 2022 Bini making wedding suit pants for Avi is the sweetest😊.He is such a good and industrious father. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BbsBmo2F8kJuly 16, 2022 How sexy was it to see Bini sewing for his son! He is an amazing Dad and so versatile. Ari , hold on to him hun; you got a real good Man who is willing to do anything to keep his family happy and together #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UXhlITv1NEJuly 18, 2022 Bini and Ari have their flaws, but there's one thing we all have to acknowledge: they are on the same wavelength when it comes to Avi. They want to keep their family together and that's their top priority. That's why I have more faith in them than in other couples. #90DayFianceJuly 18, 2022 I can’t love this more!! I’ve never seen a clip of Ari and Bini and said aww 🥰 out loud!! Their baby is adorable and Bini is such a fabulous dad! Ari is lucky to be with him! #Bini #MMATwitter #Ethiopian #wedding #kiss #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UV0vlxaPYQJuly 17, 2022

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.