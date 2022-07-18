ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

90 Day Fiancé fans' hearts melt after a touching scene

By Terrell Smith
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgew1_0gjpMtWa00
Bini and Ari kissing in front of son Avi on 90 Day Fiancé season 9

More often than not, when 90 Day Fiancé viewers tune into the show, they’re expecting to see the drama these couples face on their journey through the K-1 visa process.

In the most recent episode alone, Shaeeda and Bilal kept going back and forth as they tried to hash out the particulars of their prenup, Emily and Kobe attempted to figure out the power dynamics of their relationship and Yve and Mohamed awkwardly rehashed their cultural differences. We won’t even dive into Jibri throwing what some would call an "adult temper tantrum" after being grilled by his parents on a firm move-out day.

However, even with all that conflict, it was nice to see a moment in the series that reminds us as viewers that most people go through the 90-day immigration process for the sake of love and family, not a plotline for a show. We’re referring to the scene with Ari, Bini and their precious son Avi.

It all begins with Bini multitasking at home. As he’s looking after Avi, Bini is literally sowing his toddler pants so he’ll have them to wear for Bini and Ari’s wedding. That in itself seemed to amaze fans as they didn’t know that Bini has yet another secret talent. We have to say, the pants looked incredible and Avi seemed impressed by his father’s work, rewarding him with a kiss.

Once Ari finally arrives home, she discusses in her show confessional her concern about her relationship with Bini and their pending nuptials. She’s worried if they’ve had enough time to overcome all of their issues and questions if they should really be getting married.

Next, she’s shown sitting down on the floor and is greeted by her son and the tie he wants to wear as a part of his wedding day ensemble. Ari joyfully approves and in that instant comes to the realization her fights and disagreements with Bini pale in comparison to the reasons why she and her fiancé choose to be together. Ari loves Bini and the family she shares with him and is committed to keeping her young family intact.

Then, just as we thought Avi couldn’t be any more of a scene-stealer, he stands between Bini and Ari who are sitting on the floor and pushes their heads together to kiss. The kid doesn’t appear to even form complete sentences, but is savvy enough to create one of the most heart-warming moments of the season.

Feel free to join in on the collective "aw."

Fans react to Ari, Bini and Avi

Judging by fans’ reactions, at least two things are clear from the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Viewers are shocked that Bini can sow and they considered Avi to be the definition of "cuteness-overload."

That moment with Ari, Bini,& Avi was so cute . Idk how anyone behind the scenes shot that scene? Without crying #90DayFianceJuly 18, 2022

Bini making wedding suit pants for Avi is the sweetest😊.He is such a good and industrious father. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/BbsBmo2F8kJuly 16, 2022

How sexy was it to see Bini sewing for his son! He is an amazing Dad and so versatile. Ari , hold on to him hun; you got a real good Man who is willing to do anything to keep his family happy and together #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UXhlITv1NEJuly 18, 2022

Bini and Ari have their flaws, but there's one thing we all have to acknowledge: they are on the same wavelength when it comes to Avi. They want to keep their family together and that's their top priority. That's why I have more faith in them than in other couples. #90DayFianceJuly 18, 2022

I can’t love this more!! I’ve never seen a clip of Ari and Bini and said aww 🥰 out loud!! Their baby is adorable and Bini is such a fabulous dad! Ari is lucky to be with him! #Bini #MMATwitter #Ethiopian #wedding #kiss #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UV0vlxaPYQJuly 17, 2022

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air on Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQFiF_0gjpMtWa00

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc#Fiance#Shaeeda#Yve
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WWD

This Antwerp-based Influencer Went and Cinnamon-rolled With the Pandemic

Click here to read the full article. Ask Belgian influencer Dennis Van Peel what’s the hottest item he can’t live without season after season, and his answer will be the same — a cinnamon roll. “I really like the taste of cinnamon and the brown sugar… obviously the rolls and also the glazing,” he says with a gourmand sigh when asked what he liked about them.More from WWDInside Flatiron Pastry Gallery LyséeInside Le Dive, a Tabac-Inspired Bar and CafeInside Pebble Bar at Rockefeller Center So much so that he has opened Have A Roll, a bakery entirely dedicated to this tasty treat...
RECIPES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

133
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy