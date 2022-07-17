ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson using lessons learned from former teammate

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HeVw_0gjpKTqE00

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Dodson is going to do his best AJ Klein impression at training camp.

Earlier this offseason, Klein was released in a salary cap move by the Bills. But for the past two seasons, Klein and Dodson were teammates in Buffalo and without the veteran in the fold anymore, Dodson knows there’s an opportunity for him.

And the way he’s going to attack it is how Klein would.

“A.J. Klein was a perfect example,” Dodson told the Buffalo News. “The last two years, I’ve basically been watching A.J., watching everything he does, his preparation. Sometimes throughout the week he looked at Mike (position) one day. He looked at Will and Sam the other days. He really split them up well. He compartmentalized his preparation. I watched him like a hawk.”

Dodson, like Klein, has the skill set to potentially backup both Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, Buffalo’s starting linebackers on defense. Without Klein in the fold, Dodson acknowledged it’s a chance for him to “step up.”

However, there’s also Terrel Bernard to consider. The Bills’ third-round rookie, Bernard will also be in the linebacker room with Dodson.

The way things might work out is Dodson backing up Edmunds and getting on the field if the Bills decided to run a play with a third linebacker. Bernard might be better suited for the No. 2 spot behind Milano.

Why? After being drafted by Buffalo, Bernard admitted he modeled his game after Milano.

“You’ve seen a shift in the NFL the last few years, the kind of run and chase style [of linebacker],” Bernard said in April. “It’s been crazy being able to model my game after guys like Matt Milano, he’s probably one of my favorite players I’ve been studying.”

Still, the Bills aren’t just going to let anyone slide into a position without earning it. Possibly because of that, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said during minicamp that Dodson is going to be expected to know multiple linebacker positions.

“He’s going to have to do what A.J. Klein did for us the last couple years – be that guy who can back up all three positions,” Frazier said.

Fine by Dodson.

“You just have to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Dodson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley: WR Fit Should Sign with Texans?

FRISCO - Maybe the Houston Texans feel like they've filled up their receivers room. Or maybe a Texas native - and former Dallas Cowboys standout - could help. The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills Lb#The Buffalo News#Buffalo Bernard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pitt Head Coach takes shot at Nebraska’s Offensive Coordinator

It turns out not everyone is a fan of new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. On the most recent episode of “Bazzy’s Black & Gold Banter,” Pitt Panthers Head Coach Pat Narduzzi made several comments criticizing his ex-offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple. Narduzzi believed that Whipple was too stubborn to run the football and only wanted to throw, regardless of the situation. “Our old offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball. Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down. When we ran it, we ran it for 10...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Cowboys finally bringing back classic throwback uniforms this season and fans are pumped

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching and one cool thing about this year is going to be all the throwback uniforms that we see during certain weeks of the season. While we already knew teams like the New York Giants and the New Engalnd Patriots will be bringing back their old beautiful uniforms and helmets, the Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that they, too, will be getting in the act and will be wearing their special throwbacks on Thanksgiving when they host the Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Teddy Bridgewater's comments have caught the eye of LeBron James

Earlier in the week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took to social media to speak on a growing issue that he’s seeing with athletes in today’s sports. Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes and some even go their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only “football tough.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN believes this Patriots' rookie can make immediate splash

Draft pundits are beginning to take stock of the New England Patriots 2022 draft class. One ESPN analyst believes a certain draft pick can make an impact right away. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken by the Patriots in the second round of the draft. The speedster from Baylor is coming off a 2021 season that saw him record 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 11 slot receivers

In the 2021 season, per Sports Info Solutions, NFL teams targeted their slot receivers on 39.7% of all passing attempts (7,496 of 18,881). 43.1% of all catches (5,481 of 12,731) came from the slot, as well as 35.6% of all receiving yards (49.737 of 139,619), 51.7% of all yards after the catch (35,567 of 68,802), 49.7% of all yards after contact (12,025 of 24,176), and 36% of all passing touchdowns (320 of 889).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
175K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy