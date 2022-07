Attack on Titan is currently gearing up for the return of its third (and presumably final) part of the fourth and final season of the anime, and the writer behind the series opened up about how the shift in studios behind the scenes was ultimately for the best for the series as a whole. The fourth and final season kicked off a couple of years ago and fans were surprised to see that it would not be produced by WIT Studio as the three seasons before, but instead would be taken up by studio MAPPA, the studio behind franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation, and more.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO