ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

The 12 Best Hot Springs in Utah

By TravelNowSmart
travelnowsmart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a relaxing vacation, soaking in one of the Utah’s natural hot springs is a great idea. These southwestern spas offer the perfect retreat to help you unwind after a long day. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the top options in this state. For an...

travelnowsmart.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
890kdxu.com

Southern Utah Under Heat Warning

(St. George, UT) -- Parts of southern Utah are under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon today through 9 p.m. Saturday with temperatures expected between 102 and 108 degrees. That warning is for Washington, Garfield, and Kane counties along with the Lake Powell area, while lower Washington County and south central Utah are under an excessive heat watch tomorrow afternoon. St. George and Lake Powell could hit 110 degrees, while Cedar City will be much cooler, with highs in the low 90s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In Utah

Utah is one of the most unique places, both geographically and culturally. With beautiful snow-capped mountains, pristine reflective lakes, and rocky canyons, Utah's natural beauty is only rivaled by its unique ties to the Mormon Church. Like any US State, the major cities may be the first locations tourists want to explore, but the small towns may give one a better sense of place. Check out these beautiful, charming small towns in Utah that will simply take your breath away.
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Legendary Utah restaurant maybe set to make a comeback

In ‘I really didn’t see that coming news’ this week, The Training Table have apparently teased an impending return to the Utah food scene. Tuesday this week saw the company’s website updated with a mysterious “Tasty things coming soon…” message, an email signup form, and little more.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
upr.org

'The Backwoods of Everywhere' with R.E. Burrillo on Wednesday's Access Utah

After an upstate New York childhood and a bartending stint in New Orleans’ French Quarter, seasonal resort work led R.E. Burrillo to the desert Southwest, whose redrock landscapes were a source of stability through mental and physical illness. In The Backwoods of Everywhere, archaeologist Burrillo excavates his past, examining Indigenous and tourist cultures, the complexities of American archaeology, and what it means to be a local. From the ancient canal systems of Phoenix, Arizona, to the modern Mayan communities of the Yucatan Peninsula, to the depths of the Grand Canyon, Burrillo takes us on an entertaining journey full of history, ecology, cultural preservation, and personal stories.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What is causing the surge in cougar sightings?

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, there has been a surge of cougar sightings reported throughout Utah in areas such as West Valley City and Murray. Simultaneously, the state’s drought status has been worsening. As of today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that 100% of Utah is “abnormally dry,” while 99.6% of the state […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC 4

The best spots to camp and fish in Utah

On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Hot Springs#Outdoor Info#Camping#Lava#Spanish#Oneida Narrows Reservoir
svinews.com

Fires from Idaho and Utah bring smoke to valley skies

Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
FOX 13 News

Mini-bottles could soon return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services is moving quickly to allow the sale of mini-bottles in the state. At a meeting of an advisory board on Tuesday attended by FOX 13 News, an administrative rule was advanced that clears the way for the bottles to return to the state after decades of being gone.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

Utah boy aiming to make the cut in USA Mullet Championships

One Utah boy is living the "Business in the front, party in the back" lifestyle in a big, big way, and now his mane focus is bringing his sweet 'do a national title. Seven-year-old Riley Perrine in representing The Beehive State in the USA Mullet Championships, which got underway Wednesday with first-round voting taking place online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
KSLTV

State orders fire restrictions for four northern Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ordered stage one fire restrictions in four counties Tuesday because of “extremely dry vegetation conditions in Northern Utah.”. The order eliminates open fires on unincorporated private land and all state lands in the counties, except where fire pits are designated. The order also places restrictions on smoking, fireworks, some types of ammunition, some types of metal industrial work near vegetation and engines that don’t have spark arrestors.
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Utah sees a big drop in housing prices

Utah has now seen one of the biggest housing price cuts in the nation. Salt Lake City has taken the third highest ranking in price cuts according to data from Redfin, which saw more than half of homes on the market with lowered housing prices. Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado took the number one and two spots.
ABC 4

Local comedian pokes fun at Utah cookie companies

Tanner Rahlf and Dennis High join us today to talk comedy. High, Vice President of Happy Valley Comedy, and Rahlf, headliner comedian, talked about the fun you can have when introducing more laughs into your life. They talk about the versatility HVC has to be hired for personal events or even try out comedy for your self at their open mic nights every Monday at 7:30 pm.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Excessive heat warning issued for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An excessive heat warning has been issued for parts of southern Utah, with temperatures approaching 109 degrees near Lake Powell and St. George. The National Weather Service said the warning goes into effect at noon Thursday and lasts through 9 p.m. Friday. “Extreme heat will...
UTAH STATE
Kristen Walters

Beloved local bakery set to open its second location in Utah this month

This month, a popular local bakery is set to open its second location in Utah. https://www.abc4.com/news/banbury-cross-donuts-expands-to-davis-county-centerville/. It's always exciting when a new bakery opens in the city. Whether it's a tiny shop specializing in cupcakes or a large, full-service bakery, there's nothing like the smell of fresh-baked bread or cookies to get your mouth watering.
New Country 99.1

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.

Comments / 0

Community Policy