ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation makes another big esports acquisition

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Sony's gaming division is expanding further into esports with the acquisition of Repeat.gg, an online tournament platform.

Repeat.gg hosts leaderboard-based tournaments in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone. Scoring typically tracks things like your number of kills or number of victories, and only your top few matches count toward the leaderboard. With those sorts of rules in mind, Repeat.gg aims to make esports more accessible to more players, and still offers cash prize pools, or a proprietary currency that can be exchanged for things like gift cards on Amazon and various game platforms.

"At PlayStation, our vision for esports has always been about breaking down barriers for gamers to compete at all levels," Steven Roberts, Sony's VP of competitive gaming tells GamesIndustry.biz . "Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we're excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings."

Earlier this year, Sony announced its intent to introduce a Tournaments feature for PS5 , an extension of a feature built with ESL for PS4. It seems likely that Repeat.gg will be helping to develop the technology for this feature.

Last year, Sony acquired Evo, the most prominent tournament series in the fighting game community, as part of a joint deal with esports venture RTS . Evo continues to support non-PlayStation games, and Repeat.gg will similarly continue to host tournaments for games on other consoles, PC, and mobile.

You'd better start getting some practice time in with the best online games if you want to stay competitive for these tournaments.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Video Game#Tournaments#Esl#Rts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?

Stray isn't on Xbox or Game Pass just yet but there's a chance it will be eventually, as it's currently listed as a 'console exclusive for a limited time' by Sony itself. That suggests it's only a timed thing and will eventually be a Xbox release as long as you don't might the wait.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

PlayStation customer support is closing its Twitter DMs

PlayStation is pulling one-to-one customer support on Twitter, removing a key communication line for players looking for direct help on social media. The company made the announcement on Twitter, but stopped short of providing a reason for the feature being scrapped. Currently, you're able to direct message the official @AskPlayStation (opens in new tab) Twitter account and a representative would reply and try to help you with your problem. However, starting August 1, the account is presumably closing its DMs to the public.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Persona 5 Royal isn’t getting a free PS5 upgrade

It looks like you won’t be able to upgrade your PS4 copy of Persona 5 Royal to the PS5 edition for free. That comes from a new FAQ guide (opens in new tab) that’s been posted to the game’s Japanese website (thanks, Persona Central (opens in new tab)), with the developer explaining that there are currently no plans to offer a free upgrade to owners of the PS4 version and that you’ll need to repurchase the title to play the PS5 version.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy