Residential sales declined again across South Florida in June, with double-digit drops in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Median prices of single-family homes, condos and townhomes continued rising, despite higher mortgage rates that pulled a number of buyers out of the market, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Closed dollar volume in the tri-county region totaled $6.6 billion, down from more than $8 billion recorded in June 2021.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO