Though it’s been discontinued for some time now, the Ford C-Max continues to rack up accolades including a spot on Consumer Reports‘ Best Used Cars for Teens Under $20,000 and Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000-$20,000 lists, which isn’t a huge surprise given how economical that particular model is, especially as fuel-efficient hybrids continue to gain favor among shoppers across the U.S. Now, the 2017 Ford C-Max has earned some praise from Consumer Reports as one of the top Used Hybrid Sedans and Hatchbacks With the Best Fuel Economy.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO