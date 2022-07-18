ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Of: New Illinois law requires dementia training for EMTs

By Produced by Anna Casey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: This segment originally aired April 2022. More than 5.7 million Americans in the United States have dementia, and only about half of them have received a formal diagnosis. Along with the emotional difficulties that come with memory loss, living with dementia,...

Best Of: Illinois Bigfoot sightings and skepticism

Editor's Note: This segment originally aired January 2022. An Illinois man driving from Cass to Tazewell County claims he spotted Bigfoot along Illinois 78 near Chandlerville. He describes the creature as having looked back at him on the shoulder of the road — an encounter that ultimately lasted seconds, but has gained traction in local news outlets and by cryptid interest groups. The modern concept of Bigfoot originated nearly 65 years ago when a small Northern California newspaper reported that a road construction crew had discovered humanlike, 16-inch footprints. As a cryptid, or creature not believed to exist under mainstream science, Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, and the legend behind it, continues to leave a lasting imprint.
July 20 Illinois History Minute

It’s July 20th, and Illinois House Speaker Louie Lewis was born on a southern Illinois farm on this day in 1893. As a candidate for lieutenant governor in 1940, Lewis countered charges of Democratic corruption with his own charges of Republican corruption. Lewis lost the election to Republican Hugh...
