ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Fist fight overshadows L39ION sweep of men's podium in Salt Lake City

By Jackie Tyson
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

Heated battle at American Criterium Cup race leads to suspensions and fines for Best Buddies' Michael Hernandez and L39ION of Los Angeles' Justin Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJyoX_0gjp72ce00
Ty Magner wins 2022 Salt Lake Criterium-Industry as his L39ION of Los Angeles teammates follow for podium sweep

Heated aggression on a blisteringly-hot day of racing ignited sides at the conclusion of the men’s opening contest at the Salt Lake Criterium doubleheader, with final-lap controversy between Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing built by HGR Construction) and Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) spilling over to fiery exchange of words, then fists.

The physical altercation between Hernandez and Justin Williams, which happened after the race on Saturday, resulted in disqualification and a 72-hour suspension of both riders by the chief referee, as well as fines which were originally doled out as $500 for the Best Buddies team leader and $250 for the L39ION team co-founder.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

New drone footage shows dire state of the Great Salt Lake

Water levels at the iconic Utah lake hit a historic low this week and drone video illustrates why one official remarked that "it's clear the lake is in trouble." Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. New drone footage shot by a Utah resident shows in stark detail just how dire the situation at the iconic lake has become amid the ongoing megadrought.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
The Independent

World Athletics Championships 2022 schedule and start times

The World Athletics Championships got underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith suffered heartbreak in the 100m final and despite equalling her British record on Sunday night could only finish fourth behind Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah as Jamaica sealed a 1-2-3. Elsewhere, Keely Hodgkinson will be looking to add to her success at the Tokyo Olympics as she faces rival Athing Mu in the 800m. It comes after Laura...
EUGENE, OR
deseret.com

Sen. Mitt Romney: Saving Great Salt Lake will likely be a multibillion-dollar effort, but worth it

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, introduced a bill in the U.S Senate last year that aimed to study saline lakes. The bill struggled to garner attention because, as the Utah senator put it, not many people appeared to understand or care about the Great Salt Lake. While researchers have warned about the serious impacts that the drying Great Salt Lake would have on the environment, the issue was seemingly bottled in Utah.
UTAH STATE
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy