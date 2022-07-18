Fist fight overshadows L39ION sweep of men's podium in Salt Lake City

Heated battle at American Criterium Cup race leads to suspensions and fines for Best Buddies' Michael Hernandez and L39ION of Los Angeles' Justin Williams

Ty Magner wins 2022 Salt Lake Criterium-Industry as his L39ION of Los Angeles teammates follow for podium sweep

Heated aggression on a blisteringly-hot day of racing ignited sides at the conclusion of the men’s opening contest at the Salt Lake Criterium doubleheader, with final-lap controversy between Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing built by HGR Construction) and Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) spilling over to fiery exchange of words, then fists.

The physical altercation between Hernandez and Justin Williams, which happened after the race on Saturday, resulted in disqualification and a 72-hour suspension of both riders by the chief referee, as well as fines which were originally doled out as $500 for the Best Buddies team leader and $250 for the L39ION team co-founder.

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).