PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO