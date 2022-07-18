Office of the Commissioner of Insurance revokes Sun Prairie woman's insurance license

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) announced on Monday, July 18, 2022 that Chelsey J. Killerlain of Sun Prairie had her insurance license revoked. This action was taken based on allegations of owing delinquent Wisconsin taxes.

The OCI is responsible for administering and enforcing the insurance laws of Wisconsin. This includes monitoring the financial and marketing practices of individuals and companies.

Each month, OCI publishes the administrative actions it has taken against these entities. The actions are issued by OCI when licensing applicants, or licensed individuals or companies have violated Wisconsin insurance statutes or regulations.

In some cases, the individual or company denied the stated allegations but consented to the action taken.

OCI strives to ensure fair and honest business practices to protect Wisconsin insurance consumers through this type of transparency.

Copies of the administrative orders may be viewed online at ociaccess.oci.wi.gov/OrderInfo/OrdInfo.oci.

Any forfeitures paid are deposited in Wisconsin’s Common School Fund administered by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. Earnings from the fund are distributed to all public K-12 schools in the state and are used by school libraries to purchase materials such as books, newspapers, and computers.

If you have a question or complaint regarding an insurance company or agent you can use the online complaint form on the website, oci.wi.gov, or contact OCI at 1-800-236-8517.