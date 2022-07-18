ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Massive eagle ray jumps into Alabama family’s boat during fishing tournament

By Chad Petri, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgB3o_0gjp1hkK00

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. ( WKRG ) – A lackluster day of fishing for an Alabama woman turned into an adventure for her whole family after a giant eagle ray jumped into their boat Saturday afternoon and sent her to the hospital.

“It hit the right side of the body and pretty much had to go to the emergency room,” said April Jones, describing the impact that left her with a shoulder sprain.

Her husband, Jeremy Jones, described the chaos that unfolded in seconds Saturday afternoon: “She starts screaming, I hear stuff breaking and flopping, my grandpa falls into me. I look back, this ray is laying in the back of the boat.”

Waves crash Hawaii Island wedding: ‘It was a blast’

After the shock of getting socked by a fish they believe to weigh 400 pounds, they changed course for the Sea Lab and got some help to get the eagle ray back into the water. The eagle ray made it back into the water safely but birthed four pups that didn’t survive.

What initially started as a scary encounter quickly turned into a sense of wonder as they tried to learn all they could about the creature.

“We have an extraordinary diversity of fishes here in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, and it’s a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University. Drymon says the spotted eagle ray isn’t endangered but it’s rare for these waters.

“When we got it out of the boat, I wasn’t as scared. It was kind of cool,” said Jones’ 8-year-old son, Gunner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Shark’s body washes up on Long Island beach

QUOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The body of a shark, with its jaw open and teeth bared, washed up on a Long Island shore on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to reports of the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches in Quogue around 9:30 a.m., officials said. The shark, which was around 7-8 feet long, […]
QUOGUE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Ray#Hawaii Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

How to keep your energy bill down during a heat wave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is preparing for the longest stretch of over 90 degree weather so far this year. The rising temperatures could put a dent in your wallet depending how you manage the temperature of your home. 22News spoke with Priscilla Ress with Eversource Energy about cutting down on costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Rockland County resident contracts polio, NY health officials say

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY (PIX11) — A Rockland County resident tested positive for polio in what is the first case of the disease in the United States in nearly a decade, health officials announced Thursday. Polio rates were cut drastically after the vaccine was introduced and the last naturally occurring polio cases in the US were […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WWLP

Fugitive murder suspect captured in Massachusetts

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to have been hiding in Rhode Island or Massachusetts was arrested Thursday night. Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena, 24, was taken into custody in Lawrence, according to Boston police. Tejeda-Pena was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another person in Philadelphia on...
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy