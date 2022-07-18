ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run On Story Road

SFGate
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian is dead following a collision with a van late Sunday night in San Jose, police said Monday. Officers responded at 11:13 p.m. to Story Road and Kollmar Drive to investigate a...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

2 Men Arrested On Suspicion Of 2018 Fatal Shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police arrested two men on suspicion of the killing of a 54-year-old man in 2018. Officers arrested Juvenal Arellano, 38, and Robert Hames Ascensio, 46, last Thursday. Arellano, a resident of Milpitas, and Ascensio, a resident of Modesto, are suspected of shooting and killing Khanh...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

23-Year-Old Man Shot Following Attempted Robbery

A 23-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in Stockton following an attempted robbery, police said. Police said the victim was walking in the area of Blue Ridge Circle and Herndon Place in the Lakeview District when two men waved a firearm at him and demanded his belongings. Police received reports...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Oakland police: Man assaults mom, attempts to kidnap child at bus stop

The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a man who allegedly made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. Police shared images of the man who they said tried to take a 2-year-old child away from her mother at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. on July 19.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting That Critically Injured 1 Person

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police in El Cerrito arrested a 32-year-old Pittsburg man suspected in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left the victim in critical condition. Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of School Street and South 53rd Street and found a gunshot victim in the 900 block of South 55th Street. Officers provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

San Francisco man dies in North Bay’s China Camp State Park

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

53-Year-Old Man Shot In The Leg During Early Morning Shooting

A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of...
SFGate

Former Colma Police Chief Appointed To Interim Role

PACIFICA (BCN) Former Colma Police Chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief in Pacifica, city officials announced Tuesday. Stratton, who retired in 2020 after serving 27 years in Colma, including six as chief, replaces the recently retired Dan Steidle effective Wednesday. A search has begun for Steidle's replacement. Stratton's experience...
COLMA, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 4 In Organized Retail Theft Ring

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police in Palo Alto arrested four suspects on Sunday for organized retail theft after they allegedly shoplifted at the Stanford Shopping Center. Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer lululemon reporting an in-progress shoplift at the Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real. Officers arrived and detained four suspects, police said. Police also said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

The strange tale of the 3-foot-tall Minion watching over a Bay Area highway

Next time you’re trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic on Interstate 880 near exit 29 in the East Bay, do yourself a favor: Keep your eyes peeled for the roof-dwelling Minion. Standing just 3 feet tall but weighing nearly 100 pounds, the #880minion peeks out over the southbound highway wall with his mouth frozen in a permanent cringe. His presence has been a delightful Easter egg for Bay Area newcomers and regular commuters alike since 2015. But he also sparks so many questions: Why is he standing next to a crashed rocket ship? Why is he clutching a banana? And — above all — who on Earth put him up there?
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Has No Plans To Address Vacant Homes

Amid an ongoing housing crisis, thousands of San jose homes are sitting empty--but City Hall has no plan to address it. The latest U.S. Census data shows 13,769 San Jose homes were not occupied in 2020. Vacant properties include those for rent, waiting to be sold and those not on the market, which may have been left empty by choice. San Jose had 4,316 off-market empty homes in 2020.
SAN JOSE, CA

