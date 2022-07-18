Pedestrian Dies In Hit-And-Run On Story Road

A San Francisco man has died in San Rafael’s scenic China Camp State Park, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. The man, 67-year-old Sherman Wayne Chen, died Tuesday, July 19, for unknown reasons while riding an electric bicycle on China Camp’s Bay View Trail. Authorities said Chen — who was wearing a helmet — lost control of his bike while riding up a hill and fell off a steep ridge line, injuring him. First responders and paramedics located Chen on a ravine and administered CPR, but he died on site despite "extensive efforts."
