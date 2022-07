The Long Island equestrian estate featured in The Wolf of Wall Street is now on the market for $10 million. The property covers five acres and is about 25 minutes from Belmont Park, where the Belmont Stakes is run. Hollywood has used the property in other projects, including the Russell Crowe series The Loudest Voice and the CBS crime drama Elementary. Thanks to photos from Top10RealEstateDeals.com, even fans who live far from New York can take a look inside the expansive estate.

