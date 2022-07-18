ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Natural gas-powered mixers, tractors roll into Cemex California fleet

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the latest moves to achieve carbon neutrality in cement, aggregate and concrete production and delivery by 2050, Cemex USA has added 30 mixer trucks and eight tractors, all running on compressed natural gas or renewable natural gas. The vehicles are earmarked for the Lytle Creek operation in Rialto,...

#Greenhouse Gas#Compressed Natural Gas#Renewable Natural Gas#Mixers#Cemex California#Cemex Usa
