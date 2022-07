A girl was injured in a diving incident Monday afternoon at Cave Point County Park. Emergency personnel were paged to the popular attraction just before 12:30 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says the girl could not climb the high drop-off after jumping in, injuring herself, and being unable to climb out of the water at Cave Point. Jacksonport Fire and Rescue were able to use their boat to safely bring the girl to shore, and she was treated by Emergency Medical Technicians for a possible broken ankle. Montevideo adds that the girl was never in any danger of drowning. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Medical Services, and Sevastopol Fire Responders all responded to the incident. The scene was cleared before 1:15 p.m.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO