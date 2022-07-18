ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Kaluuya Opens Up About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exit

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtu6f_0gjonzdg00
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, and Phase Four has been expanding the property on both the small and silver screens. But one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And recently actor Daniel Kaluuya has opened up about his Black Panther 2 exit.

Just last week it was revealed that Daniel Kaluuya won’t be reprising his role as W’Kabi in Black Panther’s upcoming sequel. It turns out that he had a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele’s Nope, which is why we won’t be seeing him back in Wakanda. Kaluuya was recently asked by ET Online about this Marvel-related turn of events, getting honest by sharing:

It’s love, man, but also, I’ve heard things and I know that they’re gonna do Chad an incredible, incredible, incredible service, so that’s what I really care about. I can’t wait to watch it.

Is it November yet? Because while Daniel Kaluuya won’t have a role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, he’s seemingly aware of what Ryan Coogler and the cast are bringing to the table for the mysterious Marvel blockbuster. What’s more, he’s got nothing but love for his collaborators and the upcoming release of the sequel.

Daniel Kaluuya’s comments about Black Panther 2 come as he’s promoting the release of his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele: the new horror movie Nope. He stars alongside talent like Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun in the highly anticipated movie, although it unfortunately kept him from getting in on the Marvel fun in Wakanda Forever. We’ll just have to wait and see if Kaluuya’s character W’Kabi ends up appearing in the MCU sometime in the future, or being referenced in the sequel.

Today's best Disney+ deals

Disney+ Monthly

(opens in new tab)

$7.99

/mth

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Disney+ Yearly

(opens in new tab)

$79.99

/year

(opens in new tab)

View (opens in new tab)

at Disney+ (opens in new tab)

Marvel Studios is known for its tight security, so not much is known about what Ryan Coogler is bringing to the table with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But it looks like Daniel Kaluuya is one of the lucky ones who is privy to some of those plans, and how the movie will honor the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Coogler has gone on record saying this aspect of crafting the upcoming movie is the most difficult task of his professional life.

Daniel Kaluuya’s character W’Kabi played a supporting role in the drama of the groundbreaking original Black Panther film. On top of being Okoye’s lover, he was also the head of security for the Border Tribe. His hatred for Ulysses Klaue eventually led him to take Killmonger’s side in the quest for the throne. W’Kabi would even fight for the villain in the epic final battle, before eventually learning the error of his ways. He (along with Nakia) was noticeably missing from the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qX8Sc_0gjonzdg00

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Nope Reviews Are Online, And While The Critics Are Split, They All Agree On One Aspect Of Jordan Peele’s Storytelling

Jordan Peele appears primed to creep us out and make us think yet again with Nope, his third go-round as director/writer in the horror genre. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in this sci-fi story, whose details remain mostly a mystery to its would-be audience — and that’s totally by Peele’s design. The reviews are in, however, to give us an idea of what to expect, and while they don’t all agree on how successful the movie is, there’s no argument amongst critics that Peele remains a master at creating suspense.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Nakia
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Keke Palmer
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Wakanda Forever#Film Star#Marvel
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
130K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy