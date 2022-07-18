Man found fatally shot in north Charlotte, the 6th homicide in the city since Wednesday

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot at a north Charlotte gas station on Saturday morning, according to a police report. It’s the sixth homicide in the city since Wednesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers found two victims with gunshot wounds while investigating a reported assault in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard, according to a news release Monday. Google Maps shows a Circle K gas station at University City Boulevard and John Kirk Drive.

One of the victims, 22-year-old Tashon Malyk Mock of Statesville, had life-threatening injuries, according to police. He died at a hospital.

Police in Charlotte NC found Tashon Mock shot dead in the 9500 block of University City Boulevard. The city has seen six killings since Wednesday, July 13. Courtesy of Domonique Dulin

Police did not release the condition of the second victim nor information about a possible suspect or motive. Neither Mock nor the second victim knew the shooter, according to CMPD report.

There have been at least 60 homicides in Charlotte this year, according to CMPD data. An Observer database shows 62 homicides this year.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Mock’s family.

Weekend homicides

Mock’s death is one of six homicide investigations since Thursday:

▪ Karen Baker, 48, was shot and killed near an ATM in the 9600 block of University City area early Wednesday.

▪ On Thursday, police found 23-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Brice unresponsive after receiving a call for a welfare check in the 1100 block of Long Paw Lane.

▪ Lamar Kyle Weathers, 38, was found dead with gunshot wounds near the 6400 block of North Tryon Street on Saturday.

▪ Montereo Lamar Adams, 29, and Johnny Tramir Green, 23, were fatally shot two hours apart in separate homicides early Sunday. Both instances involve police responding to assault with deadly weapon calls.

Adams was found in the 7200 block of East Independence Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Green was found inside an apartment in the 900 block of McAlway Road with gunshot wounds. Detectives were not searching for any suspects, police said.

Last week, CMPD reported a 3% increase in violent crime for the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year. Overall, crime is up 4.3%, police said.

Assaults with a gun are up over 25% this year over a five-year average, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the homicides can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.