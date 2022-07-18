ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Pier Fishing in Gulf Shores & Orange Beach

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is the Fort Morgan Pier a fishing venue, but it also provides protection for the boat basin and ramp. The old seawall had deteriorated to the point that it allowed increased sedimentation in the boat basin. The new pier will reduce that sedimentation. Contractors could use the...

