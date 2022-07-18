Pier Fishing in Gulf Shores & Orange Beach

Three miles south of Mobile Bay in the Gulf of Mexico lies Dauphin Island, which is located in Alabama. Dauphin Island is renowned as a top destination for unwinding and enjoying yourself with loved ones. The beaches on Dauphin Island are regarded as some of the finest in the state due to their pure white sand and crystal-clear water. Due to its bridge connection to the mainland and frequent ferry service between Dauphin Island and other municipalities, Alabama’s Dauphin Island is very accessible. From Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville, Gadsden, Florence, Mobile, and other locations, make plans for a quiet weekend escape. Prior to your visit, make sure to phone the restaurants and attractions to check the most recent operating hours.

DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO