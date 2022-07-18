ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Former UCLA decathlete to plead guilty in cannabis vaping scam

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
A former UCLA decathlete who competed with the Philippines national team will plead guilty Monday to federal charges for raising more than $28 million from investors who were falsely told their funds would be used to finance companies marketing cannabis vape pens.

David Bunevacz, 53, of Calabasas, has agreed to enter his plea to one count each of securities fraud and wire fraud, according to his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.

The crimes each carry a penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Bunevacz solicited investments in various businesses — CB Holding Group Corp. and CaesarBrutus LLC, among others — that he claimed were involved in the sale of vape pens containing cannabis products such as CBD oil and THC, according to the criminal complaint.

The defendant falsely told at least one investor he had a long-standing relationship with a Chinese manufacturer of disposable vape pens and he obtained “raw pesticide-free oil” that was sent to a “lab that infuses the flavors into the oil with our proprietary custom process that renders the vape flavoring smooth and discrete,” the complaint states.

Bunevacz also provided investors with forged documents, including bank statements, invoices, and purchase orders, to support his claims of the businesses’ success and the need for investor funds, prosecutors allege.

Instead of using the funds to finance business operations, Bunevacz misappropriated the majority of the funds to pay for his own opulent lifestyle, “including a luxurious house in Calabasas, Las Vegas trips, jewelry, designer handbags, a lavish birthday party for his daughter, and horses,” according to an affidavit filed with the complaint.

He allegedly spent over $8.1 million at casinos, paid $218,700 to an event planner in connection with the birthday party, and bought a horse for $330,000. Some investor funds were allegedly used to repay earlier investors in a manner consistent with a Ponzi scheme, according to federal prosecutors.

Bunevacz’s blog touts his success as a former decathlete who competed for the Philippines, and said his wife and daughter appeared in a reality television show, the affidavit says.

The investigation revealed Bunevacz took efforts to conceal negative information from investors, such as his 2017 felony conviction for the unlawful sale of securities, according to prosecutors.

After one investor uncovered a civil lawsuit against Bunevacz, the defendant allegedly emailed a counterfeit version of the settlement agreement to falsely make it appear that he had been paid $325,000 as part of a settlement. In reality, it was Bunevacz who had agreed to pay $325,000 to settle the claim, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Operating through his cannabis companies, Bunevacz caused investor losses of at least $28.4 million, his plea agreement says.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

