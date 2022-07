LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit dedicated to those who served their country and community now has a new headquarters to call home. Jeremy Harrell, founder of the Veteran's Club, said there are more than 45,000 veterans in Metro Louisville. That's why the group's new building is in St. Matthews, off Shelbyville Road, in a spot that can serve the most needs.

