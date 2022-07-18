ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Puffins, ospreys, gulls, bald eagles and more

wiscassetnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthport photographer Stephanie Morrision has been busy again getting photographs of...

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Eagle beats heat in Wiscasset

Here’s something you don’t often see at least not on Langdon Road, Wiscasset. This bald eagle took a break from Wednesday's extreme heat to perch in a tree across from the reporter’s home and stayed for more than 20 minutes. Bald eagles develop their characteristic white head...
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Perfect beach days mean parking struggles in Maine

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — In Southern Maine, perfect beach weather means crowded parking lots. “A lot of times, and especially on a really hot day like this, it can be near impossible to find parking," said Saco resident and local beachgoer Angela Dupuis. At Bayview Beach in Saco,...
SACO, ME
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Race Through the Woods at Hidden Valley Nature Center Sept. 24

Registration is open for Midcoast Conservancy’s 11th Annual Race Through the Woods trail race, sponsored by First National Bank, Lamey-Wellehan and Trail Monster Running, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Racers will have two course options to choose from: a 13.1-mile half-marathon or a...
JEFFERSON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

What’s on the Easel?

It was a really interesting morning at Boothbay Shores. The light was beautiful and created a peaceful feeling. Each day is different along the shore. You could paint there 365 days a year and get a different painting each day!
BOOTHBAY, ME
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Cobblestone streets, ocean views, fishing piers, lighthouses and world-class dining have long charmed visitors who flock to Portland, ME, looking to soak up the seaport vibes and get their fill of lobster rolls. But in recent years, young families and professionals wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of big city life have begun moving to this quintessential New England town, and it’s easy to see why. Portland maintains its small-town feel without sacrificing the culture and conveniences of metropolitan living, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Watch history in action at Colonial Pemaquid July 30

Join us on Saturday, July 30 at Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site as we step back in time to the rough and tumble world of 17th century Maine. Discover why watercraft such as the Native American birch bark canoe and European shallop were so important to the Wabanaki, English, and French as they traded, negotiated, socialized, and fought with one another. Visitors will learn about Acadian pirates who attacked English fishing boats in the waters of Nova Scotia, Native American traders traveling in their birch bark canoes laden with furs to trade with the English and French, and English fishermen who sought the region’s wealth of codfish in their shallops.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
Q97.9

12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
AUBURN, ME
102.9 WBLM

Enjoy These Smoky & Delicious Barbecue Restaurants in Greater Portland

There are certain food experiences that will stick in your memory forever. Sure, some may be not so pleasant, but the majority are memories of pure bliss. Maybe it was the perfect bite or sip. Perhaps it was an extravagant meal or the perfect bottle of wine. Whatever they are, they tend to leave a lasting impression for the rest of your life.
PORTLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Used book room sets July 23 sale

Summer has arrived in Midcoast Maine and Saturday, July 23 is the annual Summerfest. This celebration is a very special time in Wiscasset and Second Hand Prose (Used Book Room) is having a special sale to mark this occasion. This is the perfect time to add to your book collection. The Used Book Room has a wonderful selection of almost new books for all ages. To celebrate this special season, we are running a special sale. Bring your own bag and fill it to the brim for only $5!
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

BRLT hosts Family Fun Day with grand opening of Natural Playground

On Saturday, July 16, approximately 500 people came out to Boothbay Region Land Trust’s Oak Point Farm for its Field & Forest Family Fun Day, a day full of family activities and celebration, the highlight of which was the grand opening of the land trust’s new natural playground. The Field & Forest Family Fun Day was a free, community-wide event with a focus on bringing families and those with young children out to the preserve to enjoy a beautiful summer day and introduce them to the preserve’s newest feature. Activities included a bounce house, a variety of nature education stations, and food prepared by the Boothbay Region High School seniors in support of Project Graduation.
BOOTHBAY, ME
94.9 HOM

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
boothbayregister.com

LifeFlight responds to medical emergency

LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

Storms cause significant damage, knock out power in Maine

STANDISH, Maine — Strong and severe storms moved through Maine Thursday afternoon and evening, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. As of 8:00 p.m., Central Maine Power reported 11,192 customers without power. More than half were in Cumberland County. York and Oxford counties were also hit hard. Emergency...
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Scout Dunbar abstract, mixed media show

River Arts presents the work of Scout Dunbar in a solo show, “On the Water’s Edge,” from July 21 through August 10. Dunbar will be in the gallery to greet visitors during an artist’s reception on July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Scout Dunbar is...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

New study: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens generates nearly $42 million per year in economic impact

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG) announced today that it contributed $41.9 million to Maine’s economic growth in 2021, citing a new study by Stepwise Data Research. This includes more than $15.2 million in total earnings and 490 direct and indirect jobs. Within Lincoln County alone, CMBG supported $24.5 million in business output, $8.8 million in total earnings, and 310 total jobs.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

ANTIQUE AUTO DAY THIS SATURDAY

Enjoy a Vintage Car Show on the Village Green with museum admission. Auto entry (includes admission for 2) = $10 | train rides offered for additional $5 pp. Auto Entry proceeds to benefit The Boothbay Railway Village Antique Auto Museum. Gate opens for car entries at 8am, show opens at...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WMTW

What action to take with severe weather

WESTBROOK, Maine — WMTW wants to make sure you are prepared for today’s severe weather event and know the terms you may hear today. A watch, whether it’s a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch, means to be prepared. We’re seeing a forecast for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.
WESTBROOK, ME

