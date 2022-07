Nate Mitchell is the lucky guy to score one of the first one-on-one dates on season 19 of The Bachelorette. Previews for the episode show Nate going on a solo date with Gabby Windey, who is one of the two leading ladies, along with Rachel Recchia, on the show this season. Gabby — and viewers — will get a chance to get to know Nate better during the one-on-one, which will take place during the show’s July 18 episode. Ahead of the episode airing, learn more about Nate below.

