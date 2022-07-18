ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate action is fighting back against big polluters. We don’t need to end Australia’s climate wars – we need to win them | Jeff Sparrow

By Jeff Sparrow
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNQBc_0gjofNFk00
Fire from an oil production ship Photograph: Chris Sattlberger/Getty Images

Anthony Albanese has repeatedly pledged to “end the climate wars”.

He won’t.

The global warming catastrophe manifestly demands changes to the human relationship with nature. It forces a rethink of how we work, how we live, how we travel and much else besides.

These issues are the quintessence of politics. They demand more, not less, debate – and imagining that a “peace” could or should be brokered in respect of them is akin to urging candidates to forego “election wars” when they run for office.

Related: Australia sees climate crisis as a national security issue, defence minister tells US

The yearning for an apolitical response to an intensely political crisis can be traced to a different historical period.

As I’ve noted before , warnings about climate change first emerged in the late 1980s, the zenith of neoliberalism.

When James Hansen from Nasa’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies told the US Senate about his confidence in a global warming trend, free market ideas once associated with far-right cranks had already cohered into an unchallenged orthodoxy. The Thatcherite slogan “There is No Alternative” (to the market) exemplified the depoliticisation of neoliberalism, with the privatisations, deregulations, cuts and other signature policies of the era understood not as decisions but as externally imposed necessities.

An earlier generation might have reacted to Hansen’s warnings much as governments did during the second world war, when, during a different kind of emergency, western leaders nationalised key industries to direct production to required outcomes. But because neoliberalism established the market as more natural than nature itself, the consensus of the early 1990s held that the environment should be adjusted to the economy rather than the other way round.

Accordingly, from the Kyoto protocol onwards, the mainstream response to global warming centred on the commodification of the atmosphere: from cap-and-trade schemas in which companies bought and sold rights to pollute, to offset systems in which promises not to emit were traded.

These were bad choices . They were wrong choices . But, crucially, they weren’t presented as choices at all, with even many environmentalists accepting byzantine systems of financialisation as the only available option.

The global financial crisis shattered illusions in the omnipotence of the market. But if neoliberalism’s dead, its technocratic perspectives continue to shamble like zombies through the Australian public sphere.

Centrist commentators who came of age under the Hawke-Keating-Howard administrations still laud the free market reforms of that era as the acme of bold leadership and look upon the governments that followed as unfortunate aberrations.

With an Accord-admiring pragmatist like Albanese in power, they think that maybe, just maybe, the late unpleasantness about climate might give way to old-style consensus about market solutions, similar to that which prevailing at the 1992 Earth Summit when the Republican George HW Bush urged “concrete action to protect the planet”.

There’s no ‘scientific’ answer as to who should bear the burden of transitioning away from fossil fuels

But that was a different time.

Precisely because neoliberal environmentalism proved a catastrophic failure (at least in terms of preventing carbon emissions – it worked quite well as a method of enriching corporations), global warming now manifests not as a future abstraction but as a horror show playing out in each day’s headlines.

The heatwave besetting Europe and northern Africa means that Portugal, Spain, France and Morocco currently face devastating fires (the headline in one Portuguese paper reads: “Panic and despair.”) Forecasters warn of unprecedented temperatures through swathes of the southern and western US; across China, some 900 million people will reportedly endure extreme conditions into August .

The emergency now impinges upon all the traditional cabinet portfolios.

You can’t discuss the economy without addressing Australia’s reliance on fossil fuels (which we export, don’t forget, at a rate exceeded only by Russia and Saudi Arabia ). The World Bank warns of 200 million climate refugees by 2050: what does that mean for the old obsession with “stopping the boats”? Hospitals face new kinds of emergencies (with, for instance, British authorities expecting thousands to die in the current heat), schools grapple with preparing children for the grim future ahead, while Ukraine shows the complicated new relationship between defence and the energy transition .

Amid all of that, attempts to depoliticise the crisis will inevitably fail.

So why do they persist? Perhaps because, in the grim landscape of a dying planet, we’d like to believe that somewhere, somehow, an expert might save us.

Think of the common call to “listen to the scientists”.

Obviously, we should pay attention to researchers when they explain, say, the relationship between atmospheric carbon and India’s hottest March on record .

Related: In Australia’s climate wars, delay and deception are the new denial | Ketan Joshi

Yet there’s no “scientific” answer as to, say, who should bear the burden of transitioning away from fossil fuels.

At present, the disasters associated with a warming planet disproportionately harm the poor, even as the biggest 28 fossil fuel companies collectively raked in an eye-popping $100bn in profits during the first quarter of this year.

Whether we’re prepared to accept that depends on politics, not science.

For progressives, genuine climate action requires establishing the broadest possible constituency for change. But that’s not the same as a consensus and it doesn’t mean an end to conflict.

At present, 20 of the biggest fossil fuel corporations are projected to spend $932bn by 2030 opening new oil and gas fields – and $1.5tn by the end of 2040. They will lose vast sums if we decarbonise; they gain immensely if we don’t.

The companies provide an obvious method to assess any climate policy: we can judge its merits by how much or how little it makes them squeal.

In Australia, as elsewhere, the polluters wield immense power, both directly and through their paid apologists. When they feel threatened, they’ll fight back – hard.

But that’s the point. We don’t need to end the climate wars. We need to win them.

  • Jeff Sparrow is a Guardian Australia columnist

Comments / 15

Richard Moore
2d ago

It seems this group is always in a perpetual panic mode. No sooner out of one crisis to another. We all live and endure the side effects such as inflation because of their very expensive policies. No doubt, the price for following this group will be plenty as they lead us over the cliff.

Reply
6
Bugger That
3d ago

Our grandchildren will curse us for our self-centered stupidity and greed as they deal with lives that are much harder and shorter than ours.

Reply(5)
5
Matthew SCHROCK
1d ago

Energy is the economy. In order to expand the economy and maintain our standard of living, we must have MORE energy not LESS!! Look at the charts the main energy sources used around the world come from coal and oil. The global elite want us to transfer to sources of energy that can only power a fraction of a fraction of what coal and oil can power..Consuming less energy and transferring to net zero carbon emissions would result in a substantially lower standard of living and lots of people would die.

Reply(1)
2
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
James Hansen
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China says Ukraine crisis has sounded alarm for humanity

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Wednesday, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia. China has refused to criticize Russia's war in Ukraine or even to refer to it as an invasion in deference to Moscow, while also condemning U.S.-led sanctions against Russia and accusing the West of provoking Moscow. “The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek...
INDIA
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Us Senate#Photograph#The Us Senate#Thatcherite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
India
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

366K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy