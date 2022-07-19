ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC commissioner gives his state-of-the-conference message: ‘We are a superleague’

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHJbp_0gjoZ3p300
“The Southeastern Conference is stronger now than at any point in its history,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC Media Days on Monday in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP

Greg Sankey wasn’t about to beat around the proverbial bush.

As the opening speaker as the league’s annual football media days kicked off at the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, the SEC commissioner was asked a question about the current shifting college athletics landscape and the possibility of superleagues in the future.

“We are a superleague,” Sankey answered.

The commissioner didn’t drop the mic, but he could have.

Actually, the statement was of a piece with Sankey’s 30-minute combined talk/question-and-answer session which pounded home the continuing importance and strength of the SEC in spite of the chaos and confusion permeating college athletics.

For instance, Sankey was asked if the SEC’s addition of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 trumped the Big Ten’s recent announced expansion into Hollywood with the addition of Southern California and UCLA?

“Yes,” he said, before adding that “I’m not sure we want to use the word ‘trumped’ all the time these days. Got to be careful about that.”

And after reeling off a list of six different SEC schools that have won national championships in college football during the BCS/FBC era — including LSU in 2019, Alabama in 2020 and Georgia in 2021 — he pronounced the league to be “stronger now than at any point in its history.”

That’s not to say there aren’t challenges in today’s choppy waters that the commissioner stressed must be smoothed at some point.

“This is not about tweaking the model we have,” said Sankey, who has been the conference’s commissioner since 2015. “We can’t go on as we are.”

Name, image and likeness appeared to be front and center on his mind, NIL being a messy reality he called “uncomfortable” and, “We’re going to have to manage through that discomfort.”

Sankey decried the patchwork of NIL state laws as “ineffective” and called for a “national standard” and a “common standard.” He confirmed his preference that the federal level provide a national solution, but he admitted he didn’t see the current Congress taking up the matter. Without federal help, Sankey said he would like to see “common state laws among the 11 states in our conference and 12 (when Oklahoma joins) in 2025.”

Then there’s the future scheduling model for SEC football. Both an eight-game model and a nine-game model were discussed during the league’s spring meetings at Destin, Florida, in late May. A consensus wasn’t reached, however, and Sankey insisted there is no deadline for a decision, though Texas and Oklahoma are scheduled to officially join on July 1, 2025.

Sankey even joked Monday that the league could accommodate a 10-game conference schedule, but he quickly added he was only trying to see if his audience was paying attention.

“That’s actually not our focus,” he said.

(That exhale you heard came from Mark Stoops.)

And yes, the SEC is considering eliminating the two divisions. There is ongoing research about how and when, reported Sankey. A long list of potential tiebreakers presented by a 16-team conference was a specific problem that needs to be sorted out.

As for further SEC expansion in the wake of the Big Ten’s surprise announcement at the end of June, Sankey was non-committal. The league is happy with 16 teams, he said. The league does accept calls from other schools, he said. The league is sitting back and assessing the landscape, he said. For now.

(Note: Sankey admitted that while he did project 18 months ago that USC and UCLA might leave the Pac-12, he had no idea the exit was about to happen at the end of June.)

And what about College Football Playoff expansion? A push to expand the field from four to eight or 12 failed in recent meetings, but things could change in the near future. Sankey again indicated he is not in favor of an eight-team format with six automatic qualifiers. In fact, he said he’d be in favor of no automatic qualifiers, whether an expanded format included eight or 12 teams.

Bottom line, Sankey’s main message was the same message he gave to the school’s football coaches in Destin.

“It’s never going to be the same,” he said, “but it doesn’t have to be the way it is.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lexington Herald-Leader

See where Kentucky was picked to finish by voters at SEC Football Media Days

Kentucky was picked to finish second behind Georgia in the SEC East in a poll of media that attended SEC Football Media Days in Atlanta. Georgia received 172 first-place votes to win the East, followed by Kentucky with four first-place votes and South Carolina with three. Tennessee received one first-place vote. In the 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system, Georgia had 1,254 points, compared to 932 for Kentucky and 929 for Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
Lexington Herald-Leader

Suspect tries to kidnap 10-year-old girl at a Kentucky campground, officials say

An attempted kidnapping occurred on a trail near the Holly Bay Campground on Tuesday at 3:52 p.m., according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. A 10-year-old female was walking on a trail when she was confronted by a male subject who grabbed her by the arms from behind and attempted to force her to go with him, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was able to break free and ran to safety at the guard station.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky’s Abby Steiner and U.S. women pull off upset for 4x100 relay gold at Worlds

The difference between four jubilant American women and four deflated American men could be explained by one place on the podium and an 11.5-inch aluminum cylinder. American women had won no short sprinting medals before Saturday night at the track and field world championships, and American men had won them all. Stationed around the Hayward Field track, though, one quartet felt the weight of cursed history and sensed an epic opportunity.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man flees scene of a car accident, then gets into another crash, Lexington police say

A man has been taken into custody after running from the scene of one car accident in Lexington and then causing another crash Thursday morning, according to police. At 7:10 a.m. police received a report that an individual fled the scene of a collision at the intersection of New Circle Road and Broadway, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with Lexington police. Shortly afterward the fleeing vehicle was involved in another collision at the intersection of Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

2 men get federal prison time for involvement in Lexington traffficking operations

Two men have been sentenced for their involvement in large crystal methamphetamine distribution operations in Lexington, according to the Department of Justice. One case involved a Kentucky man who was found to be in possession of more than 50 pounds of crystal meth and admitted to being a drug supplier who helped run an operation at a Lexington office building. The other case involved a California man who flew to Kentucky to retrieve nearly 50 pounds of crystal meth, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Athletics#American Football#Sec#Bcs#Lsu
Lexington Herald-Leader

Man gets 18-year prison sentence after admitting guilt in shooting at Lexington cookout

A man charged with murder and other offenses has pleaded guilty to amended charges and was sentenced for a deadly shooting that took place on West Sixth Street in April 2019. Damarcus Jones, 28, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and seven years for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Judge Julie Goodman handed down the sentence in Fayette Circuit Court Tuesday morning. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Jones’ total prison time will be 18 years, according to court records.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Police investigating after man shows up at Lexington health department with gunshot wound

Lexington police are conducting an investigation after a man showed up to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department with a gunshot wound Wednesday. Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police hadn’t determined where the shooting took place as of 6:45 a.m. Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ky. Dems can thank Rand Paul for saving them from bad Biden deal on federal judgeship

It should surprise exactly no one that the recent furor over a federal judgeship in the Eastern District of Kentucky came down to petty brinksmanship and ego. On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul revealed that he had put a stop to the appointment of conservative attorney Chad Meredith after the White House and Kentucky’s senior Sen. Mitch McConnell had come to some kind of deal to put him in a soon to be vacated spot. The deal, first revealed by the Courier Journal the week after Roe v. Wade was overturned, stunned and infuriated Kentucky Democrats, who had the forlorn hope that a Democratic President wouldn’t want to install an anti-choice Federalist Society judge in an open seat the White House actually controls.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington man, woman killed in crash on Delong Road, police say

A man and a woman from Lexington died Wednesday night after being in a serious car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. The crash happened on Delong Road near Colliver Lane just after 9 p.m., according to police and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. It was a single-vehicle collision, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department.
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
391
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy