Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Register’s Iowa Poll Finds Reynolds Leads DeJear By 17 Points

By Sam Heyn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Register Iowa Poll shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. In February, the Register’s Iowa...

Joanna Robbins
3d ago

she has not helped the people of Iowa vote her out!!!!!!!. The elderly and disabled need help along with many other people.Food is high priced she cut our snap...but I bet she gets to eat everyday...I'll bet she has all she needs to get by....I'd like t o see her live on 841 a month...pay rent and bills plus get everywhere she needs...I'm sorry I'm voting her out

Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
33,331 New Business Registrations In Iowa Over Past 12 Months, A Record

Statewide, Iowa — The pace of new business registrations in Iowa has been strong over the past 24 months and continues to set records. Iowans starting a new business or changing ownership of an existing business must file certificates of organization with the Secretary of State’s office. The number of business registrations set a record back in state fiscal year 2019, but slumped during the first months of the pandemic. Business filings rebounded sharply, though. Fiscal year 2021 business registrations were 25 percent higher than before the pandemic and set a record. Over the past 12 months, 33,331 new business filings were registered with the state, yet another record high.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising in Iowa

Des Moines, IA- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa continued to rise over the past week. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the number of people hospitalized in Iowa increased over the past week to 256, the most people hospitalized in a weekly update since February. Of those cases, 23 required intensive care.
Radio Iowa

RNC chair’s Iowa appearance just days after DNC makes Iowa Caucus decision

The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10 fundraiser in Des Moines will be “a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status,” according to Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
How they voted: Respect for Marriage Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday afternoon. The bill, HR-8404, passed 267-157. Delegation statements. “As a person of faith, I believe in the traditional definition of marriage. However, I do not believe the government should...
Iowa reports highest number of positive COVID-19 tests in months

DES MOINES, Iowa — TheIowa Department of Public Health says the number of positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa has risen yet again. IDPH reports 6,627 positive tests have been recorded in the past 7 days, which is the highest it's been in months. In April, the state was reporting...
State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
Iowa History Bus To Visit Sibley For 150th

Sibley, Iowa — One of the events going on at the Osceola County Fair and Sesquicentennial this week is a museum, mounted on a bus. Organizers of the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum say it is packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history.
Guaranteed income program to launch in Des Moines metro

A guaranteed monthly income payment of up to $500 will be provided to 110 Des Moines metro participants. It will be part of a two-year pilot project that will launch later this year, Nalo Johnson, CEO of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation (MIHF) told Axios.Des Moines City Council allocated $500,000 to the project Monday night.State of play: The goal is to help low-income families better pull themselves out of poverty but the concept has been the subject of debate.Advocates cite studies that show the cash guarantees are more efficient than programs that greatly dictate the terms of assistance.Critics contend it gives people...
Iowa Schools Encouraged To Apply For Federal Grants For New Buses

Statewide, Iowa — State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for federal infrastructure grants to replace aging diesel powered buses. The grants can be used to buy buses that are battery-powered or run on propane or compressed natural gas. Sand says the federal program puts no limit on how much money goes to each state.
The Unusual Reason a Dozen Iowa Nursing Homes Shutdown

Iowa nursing homes have been in the news plenty of times in the past three years. Mainly steered by COVID-19 coverage, they've been under the microscope dealing with intense scrutiny relating to residents' health. They are again in the news, but not specifically because of the pandemic this time. One...

