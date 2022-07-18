ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victor Grabs Ashland in His Jail Cell as Threats Are Made — and Sally Panics Over Adam’s Disappearance

By Matt Purvis
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfronted in Chancellor Park by Nikki, Michael, Summer, and Kyle, Ashland insists he only wanted a moment alone with his son to say goodbye. He thinks he deserves that. Nikki thinks the only thing he deserves is a jail cell. As Locke bickers with Michael and blames Diane for setting him...

soaps.sheknows.com

Ashley strolls into the Abbott estate and finds Allie studying her notes. She loves how comfortable she is in the lab already. They are both enthusiastic. Allie admits she was very nervous when she first came to Genoa City. Ashley tells her she’s been a real gift and starts quizzing her about Diane. Sitting down, she says that a few people have come to probe her about Diane already. She understands that she has a lot of enemies, but she doesn’t want to be involved. Ashley doesn’t want to make her uncomfortable, but Diane is very manipulative and scheming. She doesn’t want to see her get used again and assures that her concern for her is genuine. As long as Diane is around, she will continue to inflict pain on the family. With a little prodding, Allie admits that she may seem innocent and naive, but she’s not. She’s not going to let anyone manipulate her, not Diane, Phyllis, or her.
In their Salem Inn room, Sarah and Xander decide to seize the day and get married. They kiss and she says, “Now you can put that ring back on my finger.” His face falls as he’s forced to admit he sold her ring to buy Gwen’s. He explains he thought she was done with him and ran off with Rex. She understands, but seethes over Gwen drugging her to hold onto him. Xander declares he’ll never forgive Gwen for it. Sarah again notes she’s lucky someone was always around to talk her down when she hallucinated. She could have really hurt someone.
At the Quartermaine mansion, BLQ leaves a voicemail for Chase who she expects to see at the Haunted Star in an hour. Willow and Michael enter the kitchen, and BLQ asks if they are coming to open mic night. They forgot, and she reminds them this is Chase’s big break. They surprise her with the news that they are having a baby, and she congratulates them. BLQ encourages them to come out and celebrate, and they agree to be there.
At Brooke’s place, Hope reports that security tried to stop Donna from leaving with Beth. Liam grimaces — he forgot to call this morning to tell them the schedule. Hope reassures him. Ridge is apologetic, but the security is necessary. They all marvel that Sheila’s just disappeared and go over that Steffy and the kids are safe because they’re overseas. Ridge warns they can’t let their guard down and reveals that Baker’s on his way over. Brooke reveals to Hope and Liam that they may know how Sheila escaped from prison.
